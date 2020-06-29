Coronavirus overwhelms Afghanistan’s war-ravaged hospitals

About 30,000 have officially tested positive in Afghanistan but the real number is feared to be far higher

As coronavirus spreads in Afghanistan, the cracks in the country's healthcare system - already weakened by decades of war - are starting to show. BBC Pakistan and Afghanistan Correspondent Secunder Kermani reports on the country's worsening Covid-19 crisis.

When Ahmad Shah's wife developed coronavirus symptoms, he tried to take her to one of Kabul's government hospitals. But free beds are in short supply in the city, and resources are desperately stretched. Even though she was experiencing breathing difficulties, doctors advised Mr Shah to treat her at home himself.

"One told me, 'If you truly love her, please take her home and do the treatment there," Mr Shah told the BBC.

He bought his own oxygen supply and mask. Demand has been so high during the pandemic that the price of cylinders has doubled in recent weeks. They now cost around $200 ($162).

"It's very hard to find oxygen these days," Mr Shah said. "It's not just expensive but you need to know someone in the company selling it to be able to buy it."

Doctors say the already weak healthcare system in the war-torn country is struggling to cope with the pressure of Covid-19. Concerns have been raised about the supply of oxygen and other resources to government hospitals.

A doctor in Kabul described patients' families having to "fight for oxygen" when cylinders arrived, before bringing it to the intensive care unit themselves.

There are issues with testing too. Low levels of testing suggest there are "substantially" more Covid-19 cases than the official figures, according to World Health Organization (WHO) representative for Afghanistan, Dr Rik Peeperkorn.

About 31,000 infections have been recorded to date. Close to half of all tests conducted so far have been positive, one of the highest rates in the world.

Oxygen is in short supply for patients with Covid-19 in Afghanistan More

Dr Peeperkorn told the BBC the number of test laboratories would be expanded from 11 to 21 in the "coming months" and called for greater "global solidarity" in ensuring a regular supply of the necessary equipment.

One doctor, who wanted to remain anonymous, described a worrying lack of staff in a critical-care unit he worked at in a major state-run Kabul hospital.

"One night many patients died because there was no staff to look after them," the doctor said. He said the patients' relatives were "furious" and broke windows at the hospital in anger.

The doctor, now working in a private hospital, added that many families were reluctant to seek treatment at public institutions.

"They don't trust the quality of the treatment," the doctor said. "They say, 'take as much money as you want but get our patient admitted.'"

But private hospitals too, he added, are routinely having to turn patients away due to a lack of beds.

Another doctor told the BBC even staff members at his private hospital were unable to get their own family members treated.

"A doctor rang and said, 'One of my relatives is having breathing problems, we are sending him to you, please admit him.' I asked him for forgiveness… We couldn't look after his relative, so think what happens to ordinary people who come here?"

Afghanistan's healthcare system was already under-resourced before the pandemic - those needing medical care would often travel to neighbouring Pakistan or India for treatment if they could afford it. Many of the doctors who spoke to the BBC blamed corruption for the current lack of staff and equipment in government hospitals.

One described the situation as "frustrating and depressing".

There has been a spate of investigative reports in local media in the past few weeks, and public anger is rising. Officials are investigating a story by Pajhwok Afghan News, alleging that 32 ventilators were stolen from the Health Ministry and smuggled to Pakistan for sale.