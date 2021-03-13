Coronavirus pandemic casts long shadow over Dutch elections

  • FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 file photo, a man shields his eyes from the sun as he looks up at an election billboard with a multitude of political parties, in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Many voters approve of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s handling of the crisis but his popularity has waned in recent weeks. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)
  • FILE - In this Friday Feb. 26, 2021 file photo, two people pass election posters in Den Bosch, Netherlands. The Dutch vote next week in a general election. Many voters approve of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s handling of the crisis but his popularity has waned in recent weeks. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)
  • FILE - In this Sunday Feb. 28, 2012 file photo, demonstrators hold a Dutch flag with it's center cut out as another man, rear, holds a banner during a demonstration of several hundreds of people who protested against the coronavirus lockdown and curfew on Museum Square in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The Dutch vote next week in a general election. Many voters approve of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s handling of the crisis but his popularity has waned in recent weeks. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)
1 / 3

CORRECTION Netherlands Election

FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 file photo, a man shields his eyes from the sun as he looks up at an election billboard with a multitude of political parties, in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Many voters approve of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s handling of the crisis but his popularity has waned in recent weeks. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MIKE CORDER
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Housing shortages, the environment, health care, education. Dutch voters have plenty of issues to consider in next week's election but one towers over all others: the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dutch vote for the 150-seat lower house of parliament, deeply conscious that more than 16,000 people in the Netherlands have died of COVID-19 and the country is in the midst of a tough lockdown that includes a night-time curfew.

“I do indeed think that the elections this year are really about the coronavirus, of course,” said student Ayoub Aouragh. “Because we have seen that the Cabinet has made many mistakes in the past and we now actually want to see how we can emerge from this together.”

Many voters approve of Prime Minister Mark Rutte's handling of the crisis. His popularity shot up early in the pandemic as he appeared regularly on television to inform the country in statesmanlike tones of the latest lockdown measures and urge unity in the fight against the virus.

But slip-ups later — the Netherlands was the last of the European Union's 27 countries to begin a vaccination campaign — meant that Rutte's popularity is receding slightly as the three-day vote starting Monday draws nearer.

But his People's Party for Freedom and Democracy, known by the Dutch acronym VVD, still has a large lead in the polls, although pollsters say many voters may still be undecided. If the VVD captures the largest cut of the vote, Rutte will be first in line to begin talks to form the country's next ruling coalition, a process that could take months.

The 54-year-old has led the country for more than 10 years, the last four at the helm of a four-party coalition, and could become the longest-serving leader Dutch if he wins another four-year-term.

Rutte extended the country's tough lockdown on Tuesday, but also offered a glimmer of hope that a relaxation at the end of the month could allow people to visit cafes' outdoor terraces if infection numbers decline or remain stable.

He insisted the optimism had nothing to do with electioneering.

“If that were the case, we'd have announced them now for now, you'd be better doing it immediately, but that simply is not possible,” he said. “You mustn't mix the election up in this.”

Other parties have been increasingly keen to do just that.

“What are you doing Premier Rutte? You are holding an entire country hostage in fear and captivity,” said anti-immigrant lawmaker Geert Wilders, a fierce critic of the government's coronavirus policy.

With a record 37 parties vying for votes, some feel there are plenty of other issues to consider.

“It’s too much about COVID in a way," Sigrid Kaag, leader of the centrist D66 party, told The Associated Press. She said voters must decide "where the turning point is in terms of the significant investments required for education, the jobs of the future, the green economy, and as I mentioned, combating the climate crisis.”

André Krouwel, a political scientist at the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, said the pandemic has shifted people's focus toward the economy.

“People’s preferences have turned to the left. They’ve seen that people now need support, financial support from the government," he said. "So the economy is back on top, whereas in the previous four or five elections, immigration was the core issue.”

The virus also has altered the entire Dutch election campaign and voting process.

Shaking hands with voters and traditional election rallies were all but impossible under the lockdown, so politicians have appeared frequently on television and gotten creative online. Rutte went on TikTok and answered questions by swatting away table tennis balls with bats marked “Yes” or “No.”

Voting is spread over three days to avoid crowding. Vulnerable groups can vote Monday and Tuesday and everyone else votes on Wednesday. Some municipalities have drive-through polling stations while Amsterdam has one for voters on bicycles. Some 2.4 million people over 70 are also entitled to vote by mail.

Results are expected to start coming in late Wednesday night.

Wilders leads the largest opposition party and polls suggest that won't change, but mainstream parties are reluctant to enlist him in the next ruling coalition because of his strident rhetoric criticizing Islam.

The right-wing populist Forum For Democracy is forecast to at least double the two seats it won in 2017 despite damaging internal fighting over reports of anti-Semitism in the party's youth ranks.

Unlike other political leaders, Forum leader Thierry Baudet has held election rallies. He is witheringly critical of lockdown measures and plays down the gravity of the coronavirus. Twitter recently labelled one of his tweets — about his reasons for refusing to get vaccinated — “misleading.”

Two prominent women are in the running, both former ministers of overseas aid and cooperation: Lilianne Ploumen of the center-left Labor Party and D66 leader Kaag.

One of them could appeal to Aouragh, an 18-year-old finance student in Rotterdam who is voting for the first time and wants a change in government.

“More mixed," he said. "Something a bit different from what we've seen under Rutte over the last years.”

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Recommended Stories

  • Deloitte Faces U.K. Accounting Probe Into Lookers Audits

    (Bloomberg) -- Deloitte LLP faces a probe by the U.K.’s accounting regulator into its audits of financial statements by Lookers Plc.The Financial Reporting Council on Friday said its enforcement division will investigate the audits for the years 2017 and 2018.The probe comes amid criticism the Big Four accounting firms have been facing for years for their audit shortcomings. In January, Deloitte was criticized by the FRC over its audits for Autonomy Corp.“We take this investigation seriously and are fully cooperating with the Financial Reporting Council,” Deloitte said in an emailed statement. “Audit quality is our priority and we are committed to maintaining the highest professional standards.”Lookers, a chain of car dealerships, said earlier this month that the Financial Conduct Authority had closed an investigation into the possible mis-selling of regulated products and associated issues from 2016 to 2019.(Updates FCA prove of Lookers in last paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The Food Truck Everyone Is Obsessed With in Your State

    What's the top-rated food truck in your state?From Redbook

  • New Zealand honours shooting victims at anniversary service

    New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern joined hundreds of people in Christchurch on Saturday to commemorate the two-year anniversary of the country's worst mass murder. Armed with high-capacity semi-automatic weapons, Australian Brenton Tarrant killed 51 people and injured dozens more when he opened fire on Muslim worshippers at the two mosques on March 15, 2019, livestreaming the attacks on Facebook before being arrested. Ardern said the service - which included speeches from survivors and the family and friends of those killed, - could help heal the deep wounds caused by the attack.

  • Parliament votes to declare entire EU an LGBT 'freedom zone'

    The European Parliament has overwhelming adopted a resolution declaring the entire 27-member European Union a “freedom zone” for LGBT people, an effort to push back on rising homophobia in Poland and elsewhere. The parliament announced Thursday that there were 492 ballots in favor of the resolution and 141 against in a vote that came after a debate in a session of parliament in Brussels on Wednesday. The resolution came largely in reaction to developments over the past two years in Poland, where many local communities have adopted largely symbolic resolutions declaring themselves free of what conservative authorities have been calling “LGBT ideology.”

  • New health insurance subsidies in Biden's COVID-19 stimulus bill will be available April 1

    Premiums will decrease an average of $50 a month per person, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

  • Thailand says Moderna to apply for COVID-19 vaccine approval this month

    Moderna will submit to Thailand its application for approval for its COVID-19 vaccine this month, a health official said on Thursday, as the country gets ready for its mass vaccination drive. Surachoke Tangwiwat, a senior Food and Drug Administration (FDA) official, told Reuters that in addition to Moderna, India's Bharat Biotech had started sending documents for registration of its vaccine. Bharat Biotech's vaccine showed interim efficacy of 81% in late-stage clinical trials, the firm said this month.

  • ETF to Ride the Market Rally on Biden's Stimulus Optimism

    The Wall Street rally is expected to continue on optimism surrounding the introduction of another round of fiscal stimulus.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene to get some ‘cookie diplomacy’ after failing to realise Guam is American

    ‘We believe our hard-earned tax dollars should just go for America – not for what, China, Russia, the Middle East, Guam – whatever, wherever’

  • Visits to Humphrey Yogart tripled after Meghan Markle name-dropped her former workplace during her Oprah interview

    A rep for the frozen-yogurt shop in Los Angeles says business has been booming since Meghan Markle gave it a shout-out during her Oprah interview.

  • Tesla investor sues Musk, board over tweets

    New legal troubles for Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his board of directors.A shareholder lawsuit was filed, claiming Musk and his board have violated his 2018 settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission over his Twitter habits.The lawsuit unsealed Thursday claims Musk's "erratic" tweets, including a post last May that Tesla's stock price was "too high" and the failure of Tesla board's to monitor his tweets as required by the SEC settlement - have exposed shareholders to billions of dollars of losses.The shareholder complaint seeks to have Musk and other Tesla directors pay damages to the company for breaching their fiduciary duties. Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Musk agreed to give up the chairman role and have his tweets monitored as part of the SEC settlement stemming from a controversial tweet in August 2018, when he claimed he had "funding secured" to take the electric car maker private.That set off a war of words between the SEC and Musk, which ended in Musk and Tesla agreeing to pay $20 million in civil fines as part of the settlement.But Musk's reputation since then has soared with investors, along with his company's stock price. Shares of Tesla have rocketed six-fold over the past year, giving it a market value that's more than General Motors, Ford, Volkswagen and Toyota - combined.

  • ‘Everybody shouldn’t be voting’: Arizona Republican defends voter restrictions as GOP pushes ‘fraud’ claims

    ‘We have to look at the quality of votes’

  • U.S. criticises China's Hong Kong move, set to raise Xinjiang genocide charge in talks

    The United States on Thursday condemned Chinese moves to change Hong Kong's electoral system and forecast "difficult" talks with Beijing's top diplomats next week, when the genocide Washington says China is committing against minority Muslims will be an issue the U.S. side plans to raise. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan would not hold back when they meet with the Chinese diplomats in Alaska on March 18 and 19, "whether it's on Taiwan, or ... efforts to push back democracy in Hong Kong, or on concerns we have about the economic relationship."

  • Clip of Jon Stewart humiliating Tucker Carlson resurfaces

    The comedian star told Mr Carlson that he was a “d**k” and a “failure”

  • WHO tries to quash nervousness about AstraZeneca vaccine

    The World Health Organisation squarely endorsed AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine on Friday.

  • Covid pandemic: Biden eyes 4 July as ‘Independence Day’ from virus

    In his first prime-time speech, the US president says he is boosting efforts to vaccinate Americans.

  • AMC bets on vaccine rollouts to boost revenue

    AMC- the cinema chain that has been slammed by the health crisis - says the rollout of vaccines and new blockbuster movie releases should boost sales this year. With movie theaters welcoming back customers in New York City, about 90% of the chain’s theaters were open as of Friday. It expects its European theaters will reopen in time for major releases. And those delayed releases could also spur sales. Among the big titles set to hit AMC’s silver screens May onwards: Walt Disney’s “Black Widow,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” and “Godzilla vs. Kong.” That would help AMC snap back from a nearly 89% slump in quarterly revenue and a net loss that widened to $946 million. The health crisis had forced AMC and its rivals to raise new capital to stay afloat, but now, analysts expect AMC’s revenue to more than double this year. But CEO Adam Aron told analysts this week, “The real salvation of our company will be because of vaccination.” He says the focus is no longer on survival. AMC shares have nearly quintupled so far this year partly because it’s one of the ‘meme stocks’ popular among retail traders on online forums. Its shares rose in early trading Thursday.

  • Denmark, Norway, Iceland halt AstraZeneca vaccine use

    Health authorities in Denmark, Norway and Iceland suspended the use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine shots on Thursday, following reports of the formation of blood clots in some people who had received the vaccine. The announcement comes after Austria stopped using a batch of AstraZeneca shots while investigating a death from coagulation disorders and an illness from a pulmonary embolism. Still, the European medicine regulator said the vaccine's benefits outweighed the risks and could continue to be administered.Denmark suspended the AstraZeneca shots for two weeks after a 60-year-old woman, who was given a shot from the same batch used in Austria, formed a blood clot and died. It said the suspension was also prompted by reports "of possible serious side effects" from other European countries.Some health experts said there was little evidence to suggest the AstraZeneca vaccine should not be administered. One expert told Reuters it's extremely difficult "distinguishing a causal effect from a coincidence." AstraZeneca told Reuters in a written statement that the safety of its vaccine had been extensively studied in human trials and peer-reviewed data confirmed it was generally well tolerated. The drugmaker said this week there had been "no confirmed serious adverse events associated with the vaccine," and said it was in contact with Austrian authorities about the death and would fully support their investigation.

  • ICE will no longer arrest undocumented people collecting kids who travelled to US alone

    ‘This makes really clear that this administration prioritises uniting a child with their family member or sponsor’

  • Exploring the Miami Dolphins’ inside linebacker options and who makes sense for the team

    By parting ways with pricey Kyle Van Noy, the Dolphins have created a void that otherwise didn’t necessarily need to be filled: the inside linebacker spot next to Jerome Baker.

  • A look at new steps Biden team launching to fight virus

    The White House says President Joe Biden is taking a series of new steps to combat the coronavirus, hoping to get the country closer to normal by July 4. — Direct states to make all American adults eligible for vaccinations by May 1. — Deliver vaccines directly to up to an additional 700 community health centers that reach underserved communities, increasing the total number of participating centers to 950.