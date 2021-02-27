Certain pockets of America are feeling a 'disproportionate impact' from the coronavirus pandemic

Aarthi Swaminathan and Adriana Belmonte
·7 min read

It was January 2021 in McKinley County, New Mexico, and George Munoz was despondent. Ten months into the coronavirus pandemic, the devastating impact on his community weighed him down.

"We live in a small town, so everybody kind of knows everybody right?" Munoz, a representative elected to the state’s legislature, told Yahoo Finance. "For seven days straight, I knew somebody who had died.”

McKinley County has one of the highest COVID-related mortality rates in the U.S., according to a new analysis by Yahoo Finance and Economic Innovation Group (EIG), and represents a subset of America for which the coronavirus pandemic has been particularly devastating.

(Graphic: EIG & David Foster)
Nearly all counties considred "distressed" are rural and the majority are in the South. (Graphic: EIG & David Foster)

The pandemic has had a 'disproportionate impact on these counties'

McKinley’s fight with COVID-19 isn’t unique: For some parts of the country, pain from worsening job prospects and deaths of despair was felt long before the pandemic made life unimaginably worse.

EIG's Distressed Communities Index (DCI) is a running study of counties that are under the most economic distress. The analysis includes 99% of the U.S. population and all 25,400-plus zip codes with at least 500 residents.

Roughly 50 million Americans live in counties considered "distressed," a category of counties with DCI scores over 80.0. On average, 25% of the population in a distressed county lives below the poverty line, 35% of the prime working age adult population is unemployed, and more than 20% of adults do not have a high school diploma.

“There are many factors, and usually a combination of factors, that can lead to economic distress,” August Benzow, a research and policy analyst at EIG, told Yahoo Finance. "The persistence of that distress is often the result of structural disinvestment, some of it unintentional, as in shrinking tax bases, and some of it more willful, as in a lack of government investment in struggling places.”

Distressed counties generally face a vicious mix of aging demographics, chronic underfunding of its public health institutions, and poverty. These factors converge with local circumstances: The opioid crisis in Pennsylvania and Ohio exacerbated distress, Benzow noted, and the collapse of coal mining jobs exacerbated distress in Appalachia.

A sign marks the entrance to Gallup, New Mexico, U.S. July 24, 2018. Picture taken July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Pamela J. Peters
A sign marks the entrance to Gallup, McKinley County, New Mexico, on July 24, 2018. (REUTERS/Pamela J. Peters)

Underlying issues are often long-running: In 2000, McKinley had a distressed score of 87.1, according to EIG's analysis, and that number had risen to 94.4 by early 2021.

Adding the number of deaths due to COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the country, EIG found the mortality rate for distressed counties to be higher than non-distressed counties. (Estimates for counties smaller than 100,000 residents were adjusted accordingly.)

The resulting analysis reflects "the disproportionate impact on these counties,” Benzow noted.

The lack of coronavirus testing in distressed areas — leading to fewer confirmed COVID-19 cases —could skew the data toward higher death rates, though poorer areas are also more likely to undercount the total death toll. Furthermore, distressed counties are more likely to experience more residents with underlying conditions, less prepared hospital systems, less effective governance, and ultimately a higher number of preventable deaths.

'All these little riddles to try and figure out'

Hancock County in Georgia and its slowly dwindling population of roughly 8,500 is poorly suited for a pandemic.

The county's poverty rate is 24% and median household income is less than $32,000. In 2012, the Atlanta-Journal Constitution noted that Hancock County was “so impoverished that 80 percent of its public school students are eligible for a free-lunch program." As of December 2020, the unemployment rate stood at 8.5%.

Hancock County's DCI score was 99.8 as of February 2021, making it one of the most distressed U.S. counties.

Rural areas in general don’t have quick and easy access to hospitals — rural zip codes lost one in five hospital beds between 2006 and 2017 — and Hancock Memorial Hospital closed in 2001 amid unsustainable debt.

EIG calculated the cumulative death rate in the Hancock County to be 644 per 100,000 — one of the highest across all counties and nearly six times the death rate of Maricopa County in Arizona, a prosperous county with a death rate of 110 per 100,000 people.

Voen Ivey, 18, left, JJ Ivey, 13, right center, Jay Johnson, 19, center, and Te Moss, 18, right, gather in front of their neighborhood in Hancock County, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Mayfield, Ga. Early on, victims of the coronavirus were mostly residents of the county&#39;s two nursing homes. Now, it&#39;s younger residents too. Coroner Adrick Ingram sees young people in town not wearing masks and gathering in big groups, and it frustrates him. &#39;&#39;I see people who aren&#39;t taking it seriously, maybe because they don&#39;t see what I see. They don&#39;t get to look in people&#39;s faces when they&#39;ve lost somebody.&#39;&#39; (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Teenagers gather in front of their neighborhood in Mayfield, Hancock County, Georgia. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Union County, Florida, has seen better fortune than Hancock amid the pandemic but still faces immense difficulties.

A small county with a population of roughly 15,000 has a poverty rate of 22% and a median household income of less than $42,000. Union County's DCI score was 95.5 as of February 2021.

EIG calculated the cumulative death rate in the county to be 459 (per 100,000) — one of the highest across all counties — and travel played a big role in spreading the coronavirus there.

“The fascinating thing about COVID and geography is there's just all these little riddles to try and figure out,” Ray Oldakowski, geography professor at Jacksonville University, told Yahoo Finance. “A lot of the people that live in that North Central Florida area, they are going to go back and forth across county boundaries for health care for work and that sort of thing."

'You’re thinking about who’s going to be next'

Munoz, the New Mexico state legislator, said that McKinley County county didn’t really suffer a major setback after he was elected during the 2008 recession until the coronavirus pandemic brought profound devastation.

Roughly 1 in 6 of the county's 72,000 residents — the population is overwhelmingly Native American, with the Navajo and Pueblo Pintado tribes most prevalent — have tested positive for COVID-19.

“I know five people who passed away this past week due to COVID,” Dr. Crystal Lee, an assistant professor at the University of New Mexico’s College of Public Health and member of Navajo Nation, told Yahoo Finance. “A lot of my friends and family members, parents have passed, grandparents, and it’s on a weekly basis. Just on my Facebook feed, I’ve personally known at least 60 people who have passed from COVID since March.”

A patient is taken from an ambulance to the emergency room of a hospital in the Navajo Nation town of Tuba City during the 57 hour curfew, imposed to try to stop the spread of the Covid-19 virus through the Navajo Nation, in Arizona on May 24, 2020 - Weeks of delays in delivering vital coronavirus aid to Native American tribes exacerbated the outbreak, the president of the hard-hit Navajo Nation said, lashing the administration of President Donald Trump for botching its response. Jonathan Nez told AFP in an interview that of the $8 billion promised to US tribes in a $2.2 trillion stimulus package passed in late March, the first tranche was released just over a week ago. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP) (Photo by MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)
A patient is taken from an ambulance to the emergency room of a hospital in the Navajo Nation town of Tuba City during the 57 hour curfew, imposed to try to stop the spread of the Covid-19 virus through the Navajo Nation, in Arizona on May 24, 2020. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP)

There are currently average of 14 cases per day in McKinley County, according to The New York Times, which considers McKinley County “very high risk” based on coronavirus trends.

“Seeing it around my community at a constant rate, it’s disheartening for a lot of us and we’re experiencing a lot of grief, a lot of mental and emotional trauma," Lee added, "because you’re thinking about who’s going to be next or hoping it’s not someone that’s close to you."

Ultimately, a healthy recovery from the coronavirus pandemic looks elusive for U.S. counties like McKinley unless there is enough support to address the underlying issues that made them so vulnerable in the first place.

“Sustained investment in these distressed places to help them rebuild their economies is needed," Benzow stressed, "and the goal should be to make their economies more resilient than they were before the pandemic."

Aarthi Swaminathan is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. She can be reached at aarthi@yahoofinance.com. Follow her on Twitter @aarthiswami.

Adriana Belmonte is a reporter and editor covering politics and health care policy for Yahoo Finance. She can be reached at adriana@yahoofinance.com. You can follow her on Twitter @adrianambells.

Read more:

.Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Recommended Stories

  • Local Hazards Grow as Americans Churn Out More Garbage

    (Bloomberg) -- As U.S. cities struggle to rein in garbage while propping up pricey recycling efforts, more companies are profiting from America’s growing waste problem and leaving local communities to face the environmental consequences.At 4.9 pounds of trash per person, per day, the U.S. is the most wasteful country on the planet. Of the 292.4 million tons of refuse Americans generated in 2018, half was buried in landfills while another 32% was recycled or composted, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The rest was burned (the preferred term being “combusted”) to generate electricity.Before 1970, the U.S. dealt with its trash by dumping it in open pits. But in 1976, waste management fundamentally changed, thanks to the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act. That law created disposal standards for solid and hazardous waste, bolstered recycling programs and mandated landfills install better protection against seepage into the surrounding environment.Over the past three decades, the rate of U.S. recycling and composting has more than doubled. Combusting has become a key (yet hardly climate friendly) waste management method. During that same period, however, the number of available landfills shrunk by about 74%, according to Stifel Financial Corp. analyst Michael Hoffman. Amid growing costs to operate, maintain, and expand local landfills, waste management shifted away from small municipal dumps to large, privately-controlled regional sites.Private companies now own more than half of the 1,280 remaining U.S. landfills, Hoffman said, effectively controlling 75% of all garbage disposed in the U.S. Meanwhile, of the remaining 580 landfills owned by municipalities, 300 will close over the next decade as they reach capacity.But waste generation isn’t slowing down. And as the overall number of landfills shrinks, those still operating will continue to balloon in size, creating more environmental stress for neighboring communities.Garbage now fuels a $67 billion industry across the U.S., Stifel estimates. Waste firms make money from removal contracts with municipalities, and fees they charge companies to bury their trash in landfills. These days, it’s not just garbage that ends up there.Since China stopped importing U.S. recyclables in 2017, cities have been scrambling to find new markets for plastics and other materials that would typically be repurposed, said Mike Ewall, a Philadelphia-based environmental activist and executive director of the Energy Justice Network. For many urban centers, recycling just became too expensive. “It sent the whole market into a tailspin,” he said. “Until our domestic recycling system catches up, there’s just nowhere for plastics to go.”Steven Changaris, a vice president at the National Waste and Recycling Association, an industry lobby, said some cities have scaled back collection or stopped recycling altogether. Add to that a steady increase in waste generation, and you start running out of space. “It’s had a tremendous impact,” he said.As a result, more companies are capitalizing on the need to haul that garbage away. In doing so, more of it is moving across state lines to landfills or incinerators in communities that want no part of it.Burying waste in MaineIn 2019, Maine’s waste generation increased 2.5% to more than 1.8 million tons compared with the year prior, according to the state’s Department of Environmental Protection. But hundreds of thousands of tons of additional waste arrived from other states, dumped at the Juniper Ridge Landfill in Old Town, a few miles northeast of Bangor.Spread over 179 acres, the state-owned landfill looms over the Penobscot Nation, an indigenous reservation located on an island at the stem of the Penobscot River. It’s been the cornerstone of tribal life for the small community of 500 people. “Archeologists tell us we’ve been in the watershed for over 10,000 years,” said John Banks, natural resources director for the tribe. The river isn’t only a recreational gathering place, rich in cultural traditions for the tribe; it’s also a source for medicinal plants, sustenance fishing, hunting and trapping, he said. For decades, the Penobscot Nation has been raising the alarm about rising contamination. The amount of waste going to Juniper Ridge has increased about 31% since 2012, according to the Maine DEP.“Many consider it sacred and our source of life. It’s our homeland.” Now, Banks said, “we’ve become the dumping ground for other states.”“The issue is it’s all perfectly legal,” said Sarah Nichols, a program director with environmental nonprofit Natural Resources Council of Maine. The state acquired Juniper Ridge in 2004 in order to preserve landfill capacity for waste generated by its citizens. In Maine, it is generally illegal to dump imported waste into state-owned landfills. However, Nichols said that due to a loophole in Maine’s waste regulations, out-of-state trash funneled through local processing facilities gets classified as Maine-generated waste.Those facilities “recycle and recover” waste for contractors, property management companies and homeowners, dumping whatever can’t be recycled into landfills. The majority of the waste is construction and demolition debris, which has been banned from disposal in other New England states like Massachusetts and New Hampshire. One such company is ReEnergy Resources, which has a processing facility in Lewiston, Maine. More than 90% of the 230,000 tons of construction waste ReEnergy accepted in 2019 came from out-of-state, according to its annual report. After processing, ReEnergy said it sent 93% of the imported trash to the Juniper Ridge landfill, which while owned by the state is operated by a private company, New England Waste Service of Maine, a subsidiary of Casella Waste Systems.Casella collects a “tipping fee” from ReEnergy for taking its waste. Fees for construction and demolition debris vary, but range from $33 to $95 per ton, according to the state’s environmental agency. ReEnergy didn’t return emails or calls seeking comment.Exacerbating the concerns of local residents isn’t just what’s going into landfills, but what’s coming out. According to Nichols, garbage imported for disposal contributes to leachate, a liquid that forms when rain water filters through garbage. The result is a toxic soup that can include mercury, arsenic and lead. The National Institute for Environmental Health Sciences has found that the leachate is also a source of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), known as “forever chemicals,” found in consumer products like cookware or food packaging. Studies by the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry reveal that exposure to PFAS chemicals is linked to health risks including decreased fertility, developmental problems in children and kidney and testicular cancer.EPA Administrator-designate Michael Regan told a U.S. Senate committee earlier this month the agency would make regulation for PFAS chemicals “a top priority” during the Biden administration. Maine doesn’t test leachate for PFAS levels at commercial or state-owned landfills like Juniper Ridge, Nichols said, leaving the Penobscot tribe in the dark about the level of toxicity of the leachate being discharged into the river. The Maine DEP didn’t reply to requests for comment.In 2016, local nonprofit environmental groups completed a $30 million restoration initiative for the river, a project Banks called “one of the most successful efforts to improve the ecological integrity of the Penobscot Nation’s homeland.” But under the shadow of the landfill, hopes the project would lead to a cleaner river are diminishing.“It’s a huge blister on the face of the earth that’s just waiting to explode,” Banks said of the massive landfill. “The whole region gets its drinking water from the aquifer that is directly underneath this landfill. When that thing leaks, it’s not just the tribe that’s going to be suffering.”In its 2019 annual report, Rutland, Vermont-based Casella said that leachate generated at its landfills and transfer stations is “tested on a regular basis,” but added that the toxic compound is generally “not regulated as a hazardous waste under federal law.” Landfills typically apply liners, or barriers made of plastic or clay, to prevent toxin from leaking out. Most states require a two-liner system, but Maine only requires one, said Peter Blair, an attorney with environmental nonprofit Conservation Law Foundation. “All landfills eventually have leachate seep out once liners start to disintegrate,” he said. “It’s not a matter of if it will leak, but rather when.” Leachate that’s collected from the Juniper Ridge landfill is taken to a wastewater treatment plant, where Dr. Jean MacRae, an associate professor in the Civil & Environmental Engineering department at the University of Maine, said “a majority” of the toxic matter can be treated to remove pollutants. “Stuff still gets through, and it’s ultimately discharged into the river where it gets absorbed by fish,” she said. Even more concerning, MacRae said, is the unique composition of PFAS chemicals found in the leachate that makes it more resistant to traditional methods of treatment. “There’s no good way to break these types of contaminants down. It’s a big concern.”In a statement, Casella said the Juniper Ridge Landfill is “fully compliant” with Maine environmental regulations. “The state-owned landfill is highly engineered with double liners, leak detection systems and a sophisticated liquid conveyance system,” the company said. Casella added that it is “also concerned” about PFAS chemicals. “While it’s tempting for environmental groups—and too easy—to point the finger at landfills, the truth is that for decades many of the products and day-to-day items used in our society contain these compounds and end up in our environment through many sources.”Burning garbage in PennsylvaniaIn Chester, Pennsylvania, residents live with the fallout of imported waste in the air they breathe. The small town of 33,000 is home to the Covanta Delaware County combustion plant. More than one-third of municipal solid waste accepted by the facility last year came from Delaware, New Jersey and New York, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. The state has six waste-to-energy facilities and 46 active landfills—19 of which will close in the next decade, according to the EPA’s Landfill Methane Outreach Program database. Homegrown waste generation has increased 48% since 1990, while garbage tonnage from other states has grown 100% over the same period, DEP data show. “People put their trash on the curb and think nothing of it,” said Zulene Mayfield, a lifelong resident who runs the Chester Residents Concerned for Quality Living, a community group which has been railing against the health hazards burning waste. “Little do they know it ends up here in Chester. You can’t sit on your porch or have your windows open because of the dust. We don’t have barbecues anymore and parents don’t want their kids to play outside.” Also known as a waste-to-energy plant, the Covanta facility burns garbage to produce steam in a boiler that’s used to generate electricity. However, when trash is burned, nitrogen oxides and sulfur dioxides are emitted, both of which are linked to a host of health issues, according to researchers at the Center of Excellence in Environmental Toxicology at the University of Pennsylvania. Delaware County, where Chester is located, has disproportionally high rates of asthma, cancer and other chronic health conditions compared with the rest of the state, according to Pennsylvania health records. The city, which is 69% Black, is also home to other waste treatment facilities.Covanta contends its facility’s output, which includes an emissions control system, is below state and federal regulator safety limits. “To say we are the source of the problem is just factually not accurate,” said Paul Gilman, chief sustainability officer at Covanta. Proponents of burning trash argue the emissions from the waste-to-energy plants are a fraction of the pollution caused by landfills. Some say that’s still too much.Companies like Covanta are “working within the regulations imposed on them, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s the best practice, especially for communities of color,” said Yinka Bode-George, environmental health manager at the National Caucus of Environmental Legislators. With 35 states introducing recycling and waste-oriented bills in the last year, “there is powerful momentum for legislation to move forward,” she said.In Connecticut, an initiative led by the state’s Department of Energy & Environmental Protection and leaders from more than 70 cities and towns are pressing lawmakers to consider more sustainable waste management solutions, including a “pay-as-you-throw” model that would charge residents based on the amount of trash produced, similar to a utility bill. At the federal level, efforts to advance recycling legislation lost traction amid the Covid-19 pandemic. U.S. Representative Tony Cardenas of California, a Democrat, proposed the RECOVER Act, which would allocate $500 million for states and municipalities to improve waste and recycling infrastructure. Cardenas plans to reintroduce the legislation before summer. The cost of recycling in MarylandIt turns out that fixing the economics of waste and recycling is critical to reversing America’s waste crisis.In the beachside resort town of Ocean City, Maryland, recycling was discontinued in 2009 after the financial crisis crippled its budget. The municipality contracts with Covanta to truck out the majority of its waste, including recyclables, to Chester, paying $67.90 per ton, according to Ocean City’s 2021 budget records.The fee is a fraction of the cost of collecting recyclables, which averages about $120 per ton, according to Stifel estimates. “The cost to recycle doesn’t make financial sense for many municipalities,” Changaris of the waste industry group said. “But it has to go somewhere.”Covanta’s Gilman acknowledged that the increased cost of recycling has landed more of those materials in the trash it processes at the Chester facility. “If we have control, we will turn it away,” he said. “But if we have a contractual agreement, we have to adhere to that.”Even so, communities like the Penobscot Nation and Chester end up paying a steep price. “People ask me why I still live here,” said Mayfield of Chester. “I just want them to know it’s not a wasteland.”(Updates with Senate testimony from Biden EPA appointee in 22nd paragraph. A previous version corrected the name of the Natural Resources Council of Maine.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • With ‘I Care a Lot,’ Black Bear Pictures Scores a Streaming Smash

    “I Care a Lot,” a twisty thriller about a scam artist who preys on senior citizens, has been the most watched movie on Netflix since it debuted on the service on February 19. In the old days success was measured in box office grosses, but in the new Hollywood it’s gauged in terms of streams. […]

  • 2 shot inside Lehigh Valley Walmart

    Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting inside a Walmart in the Lehigh Valley.

  • How I Found The Motivation To Launch A Business During The Pandemic

    Once a year, America acknowledges the egregious pay gap in which Latinas earn just 67 cents for every dollar a non-Latinx white man makes. It’s time we interrogate this fact year-round. The L-Suite examines the diverse ways in which Latinx professionals have built their careers, how they’ve navigated notoriously disruptive roadblocks, and how they’re attempting to dismantle these obstacles for the rest of their communities. This month, we’re talking with lifestyle influencer and entrepreneur Ada Rojas about the lessons she’s learned as an Afro-Latina entrepreneur, the pressures of being first generation, and how she’s overcome it all to launch a second business. Among the many businesses that have been deeply affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Latinx-owned small businesses are one of the groups that have been hit especially hard. Latinx business owners are reportedly approved for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) at half the rates as White non-Latinx business owners, and those that are actually approved have trouble receiving the full amount being offered. Additionally, five million Latinx business owners are at risk of bankruptcy with many seeing a 21% drop in small business revenue as of February 2020. This gruesome reality is rooted in not just the inequalities and systemic racism that still exists — with Black business owners also being less likely to get aid or secure PPP — but also the lack of resources that many communities of color have when it comes to entrepreneurship — like accessibility to bank loans and lines of credit. But entrepreneur Ada Rojas doesn’t want these disadvantages to discourage fellow Latinas from starting their own businesses. Born and raised in the Bronx, New York to a Dominican immigrant family, Rojas didn’t grow up with the tools or resources to prepare her for entrepreneurship. But after launching her own lifestyle blog in 2009, titled Gypsy in the City (later rebranded to All Things Ada), and having major beauty brands pay her to review their products, she soon saw an opportunity to work for herself and eventually made All Things Ada into a company as an LLC. In 2019, she partnered with a beauty brand owner to launch a natural hair-care line that she has since resigned from to focus on new projects including her latest venture: Vecina Couture, a lifestyle brand created and designed by Rojas herself, that will include one of her favorite at-home staples: robes. As a business owner, Rojas now wants to see the narrative change around entrepreneurship. “When we think of entrepreneurs or when we think of people owning their own business, we tend to think of these very white corporate-types of businesses,” Rojas tells Refinery29. “Our communities breed entrepreneurs. There’s the lady on the corner that sells pastelitos, the lady that bakes Dominican cakes from her home, and the guy on that corner who owns a restaurant. Those are all entrepreneurs, so why haven’t we trained our minds to see those people as entrepreneurs?” We sat down with Rojas to talk about the knowledge she’s learned from her first-time entrepreneur mistakes. From surviving first-gen pressures to finding the motivation to launch her second brand during a pandemic that has disproportionately affected her communities, Rojas shares with us some of the tips she wishes she knew when getting started, ahead. The pressure to not fail The pressure and economic stressors that exist for children of immigrants in the U.S. living in poverty is far too common. Even with Latinx communities becoming the fastest-growing small business owners across the country, the fear of failing and not providing for their families is still a reality for many young Latinx folks. “Knowing that your parents and your family have sacrificed so much to put you in a position to even have the opportunities that you have and feeling like you can’t take advantage of that — is a constant pressure. There’s also that pressure of not wanting to let your community down because you have people who are cheering you on and watching your every move,” Rojas says. “When you have setbacks, it’s very hard because you’re thinking about how this is going to affect your community. How are they going to take it?” Rojas recalls feeling scared with how her supporters would respond when she decided to exit the beauty company she founded in 2019. “I was highly concerned with how everyone was going to respond to that because of all the love and support that they poured into that business,” she says. “But I’m at peace with that decision now and everyone has been really supportive.” That’s why Rojas recommends leaning into your story and the authentic experiences that engage and resonate with your community. Because if people are genuinely invested in you, they’ll follow you through all the ups and downs. Working against the odds Combined, Black and brown women make up less than 1% of all venture capital investment. This racial and gender economic divide puts them at a disadvantage in a system that has historically fought them from birth. “For many of us, we have a survival versus thriving mindset, which is ingrained in us because so many of us come from generational poverty. We are the first in our families to do things like attend and graduate from college — so we just don’t know,” Rojas says. “We don’t have access to capital or the same financial resources that our white counterparts do, so we’re having to fight tooth and nail for the same opportunities, then we have to work three times as hard as they do when we get the opportunity. There’s a lot of things fighting against us but we can’t let that stop us from figuring it out.” That’s why Rojas is inspired to be an advocate for Black and brown small business owners. With her new brand, she plans on sharing more about her own journey as a businesswoman through her blog and social media channels, while also looking to lead workshops in the near future for women of color entering entrepreneurship. One of the topics she aims to spotlight is learning the importance of dedicating herself to the financial parts of her business — something that can often be dismissed by entrepreneurs of color. “People in our communities went bankrupt during COVID because they didn’t have an LLC or those legalities set in place, so now they are taking on the burden of their business. These are things that we have to get more educated on,” she stresses. “I’m really trying to do better and learn what I can when it comes to the parts of my business that I may not necessarily be the strongest at or may not be as interested in… because if your business is not making you money then it’s not making sense.” In order to help it all make sense, Rojas recommends finding the right experts. Invest in the experts This year, Rojas was able to change her All Things Ada business from an LLC to an S Corp with the help of her accountant. She also was finally able to put herself on payroll, which she hadn’t done in her 11 years as an entrepreneur. She has quarterly meetings with her accountant and recommends that everyone — not just entrepreneurs — have quarterly meetings with themselves and with a financial expert to go over everything from budgeting, financial goals, and investments. With the money she’s made with her personal brand, Rojas was able to become her own investor for Vecina Couture. She’s also dedicated time to understanding and creating contracts with the help of a lawyer, another crucial business lesson she had to learn the hard way over the years. “Your ideas are your intellectual property. Do your research and find a lawyer that can help you. I know it can seem scary when we think about these expensive hourly fees, but you can find a lawyer with a reasonable fee,” she says. “There are a lot of badass Black and brown lawyers out there doing the work.” Rojas recommends reaching out to the Small Business Association (SBA) in your local city and taking the time to sit with someone who is going to walk you through the process or put together contracts for you that will ultimately protect you should anything happen. As she wisely puts it: “You never know.” Additionally, Rojas highly suggests setting up your business legally and making sure you have contracts for every little move from NDAs to freelancer contracts, and even blogger releases and manufacturing agreements. No matter what it is, she advises making sure you get it written and signed on paper. This investment in trained professionals didn’t come easy for Rojas, who understands the overwhelming fears that come with finances for immigrants and their children. “Many of us are scared to even check our bank accounts daily. Get comfortable checking your bank accounts everyday. I finally did my taxes after four years of not doing them, and I paid my accountant a lot of money to do it, but that’s part of doing the work,” she shares. “It’s not always going to be fun, it’s not always going to be pretty, and it’s not always going to be cheap. But you have to invest in yourself that way. Find people who are experts in those areas that you lack and really lean into them. The more we talk about it and normalize these conversations, that’s how the community is going to grow and evolve.” Finding the motivation Launching a business during a pandemic that has ravaged Black and brown communities disproportionately, Rojas found the motivation in remembering why she was launching this business to begin with: honoring her family and culture. When her great great grandmother died, the women in her family found themselves fighting over her robes. “[My great great grandmother] had a bata she’d cook in, a bata she’d clean in, a bata she’d sleep in, and a bata she’d wear to just lounge in the house. Knowing all the women in my family were fighting over the matriarch’s clothing made me think about who is making batas like this for us — for the future matriarchs,” she says. “That was really the inspiration for the brand. I want to honor the matriarchs of our family while honoring the future matriarchs by making a line of comfortable classics that you can wear at home.” A brand collaboration also served as catalyst when the success of this partnership showed the demand for product — which is key for any business. Last summer, TheraFlu reached out to Rojas to help curate a box for their latest campaign. She was asked to include POC-owned brands and wound up including a sample of her own made-to-order robes before even officially launching a brand. The boxes were a huge success and quickly sold out. It was the final push Rojas needed to officially launch Vecina Couture, which is set to be released soon. Rojas hopes that people can look to her experiences and know that it’s never too late to start a first, second, or third business — even if it’s during a pandemic that’s working against you. She plans to continue using her platform to share the ins and outs of her entrepreneurship journey as an Afro-Latina from the Bronx. “I really hope that people are inspired to know that I’m not different from them,” she says. “I’m just a girl from the Bronx who had the audacity to think that I can have everything I ever wanted and that’s what I’m striving for, and I’m bringing people along the journey because I want them to feel seen and know they can have this, too.” Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

  • Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Released Earnings Last Week And Analysts Lifted Their Price Target To US$42.06

    It's been a pretty great week for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:SPR ) shareholders, with its shares surging...

  • Why Pfizer Shares Are Trading At Yearly Lows?

    Pfizer shares are trying to settle below $33.54.

  • Now that mortgage rates are surging, are Americans making a big mistake?

    Borrowers are backing off, mortgage demand is falling — but what if rates go even higher?

  • Someone Made A Mid-Engine C2 Corvette

    Well this is interesting…

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Snaps Up Record $24.7 Billion of Own Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. bought back a record $24.7 billion of its own stock last year and said there’s more to come, as the conglomerate struggled to find other ways to deploy its enormous pile of cash.The company’s purchase of $9 billion of shares in the fourth quarter matched a record set in the previous three-month period, Buffett said Saturday in his annual letter to investors.“Berkshire has repurchased more shares since year-end, and is likely to further reduce its share count in the future,” Buffett, 90, said in the letter. “That action increased your ownership in all of Berkshire’s businesses by 5.2% without requiring you to so much as touch your wallet.”Buffett’s letter, a closely-watched missive from one of the world’s most renowned investors, devoted large portions to the impact of repurchases, one of Berkshire’s biggest capital-deployment moves last year as it “made no sizable acquisitions.” He also shared his thoughts on the strategy of conglomerates, praising businesses such as Berkshire’s insurance operations and railroad.He shied away from some of the most controversial issues of the day, including politics, the pandemic and racial equality. But Buffett stood by his optimism for America, saying that progress on achieving a “more perfect union” was uneven but still moving forward.“Our unwavering conclusion: Never bet against America,” he said.There was a small amount of progress in paring the cash pile, which fell 5% in the fourth quarter to $138.3 billion. Buffett has struggled to keep pace with the flow in recent years as Berkshire threw off cash faster than he could find higher-returning assets to snap up.Apple Inc. is one of Berkshire’s top three most-valuable assets, at $120 billion, Buffett said. The technology company has said it intends to repurchase its own shares as well.“The math of repurchases grinds away slowly, but can be powerful over time,” Buffett said. “The process offers a simple way for investors to own an ever-expanding portion of exceptional businesses.”Separately, Buffett acknowledged that the $11 billion writedown Berkshire took last year was almost entirely due to what he conceded was a “mistake” in 2016, when he paid too much for Precision Castparts. Precision is a fine company, Buffett said, but he admitted he made a big error.“I was wrong, however, in judging the average amount of future earnings and, consequently, wrong in my calculation of the proper price to pay for the business,” Buffett said in the letter.Stock PortfolioSwings in Berkshire’s massive $281.2 billion stock portfolio feed into the company’s net income because of an accounting technicality. That drove the figure up 23% to $35.8 billion in the fourth quarter from a year earlier.Berkshire’s Class A shares gained roughly 2.4% last year, falling short of the 16% increase in the S&P 500.The billionaire only briefly touched on one of the largest questions looming over Berkshire -- how long he might stay at the helm. He once again referenced a favorite CEO, Mrs. Blumkin, who founded Nebraska Furniture Mart. She worked until she was 103 -- “a ridiculously premature retirement age as judged by Charlie and me,” Buffett wrote, referring to Charlie Munger, 97, a Berkshire vice chairman.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Better Buy: Amazon vs. Alibaba

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) are the world's two biggest e-commerce companies and, in many ways, the companies are mirror images of one another. As those segments and its cloud business have taken off, profits have soared.

  • House Democrats pass Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus plan, sending it to the Senate as minimum wage fight looms

    The legislation includes a new round of stimulus checks and unemployment aid. Senate Democrats may clash on a minimum wage increase.

  • People who've had COVID-19 might only need to get vaccinated once, studies suggest

    Six recent studies suggest that people who've already come down with COVID-19 might not need to get a second vaccine dose.

  • Last Year’s Corvette Is Still The King Of The Road

    Saying this car is 'great' is an understatement!

  • Here's how Charlie Munger would teach a business school course

    'If you stop to think about it, business success long-term is a lot like biology,' Charlie Munger said at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Daily Journal Corporation

  • CPAC 2021 – live: Trump Jr pushes big election lie as ex-aide says former president ‘not done with revolution’

    Follow the latest updates

  • SEC Suspends Trading in 15 Stocks That Got Hyped on Social Media

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. regulators are engaging in the stock market’s version of whack-a-mole -- racing to suspend shares of companies with dubious prospects that have been hyped to the moon on social media.In a Friday statement, the Securities and Exchange Commission said it temporarily halted trading in 15 companies due to concerns that their stock prices were artificially inflated. One of the companies, a penny stock called Blue Sphere Corp., was recently highlighted in a Bloomberg News story after spiking in value following a barrage of posts on online message boards.“We proactively monitor for suspicious trading activity tied to stock promotions on social media, and act quickly to stop that trading when appropriate to safeguard the public interest,” Melissa Hodgman, acting director of the SEC’s enforcement division, said in a statement.The SEC crackdown adds to the fallout from the GameStop Corp. frenzy, in which an army of day traders banded together to drive long-ignored stocks to the stratosphere. The regulator has routinely sought to remove moribund companies from exchanges because it’s worried about retail investors suffering losses, but that effort has picked up pace amid this year’s wild trading.In Friday’s action, regulators are venturing further into one of the market’s rowdiest districts, targeting penny stocks driven into price and volume frenzies by incessant social media pumping. Frenetic trading, often in profitless companies, on lightly regulated broker networks is perhaps the most extreme example of speculative excess in the 2021 market, a landscape that has also included the SPAC craze and soaring cryptocurrencies.In February, an average of 90 billion shares changed hands each day on venues such those operated by OTC Markets Group -- often called “over-the-counter” securities or the “pink sheets.” It added up to roughly 1.7 trillion shares this month, data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence show. In December, the total exceeded 1 trillion for the first time in a decade.Blue Sphere is one of many stocks that vaulted from obscurity to viral sensation -- and on any given day there have been a dozen similar stories. Oftentimes, chatter on social media sites like Stocktwits and Twitter and other online chatrooms presages takeoff. It’s happening as retail traders equipped with zero commissions at brokers have swelled to 23% of stock trading volume, up from 20% last year, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.A phone call Friday to Blue Sphere was sent to voicemail.Two weeks ago the SEC suspended trading in SpectraScience Inc. -- a firm that had surged 633% in 2021 to just over two-tenths of a cent before the halt. The SEC’s order noted that while the company hadn’t filed reports in years and its phone number doesn’t work, “social media accounts may be engaged in coordinated attempt to artificially influence” its share price. SpectraScience volume surpassed 3.5 billion shares on a single day in late January as the stock surged 167%.None of the companies suspended Friday have filed any information with the SEC for over a year. Under the federal securities laws, the SEC can prohibit trading for 10 days and bar a broker-dealer from soliciting investors to buy or sell the stock again until certain reporting requirements are met.Here are the stocks the SEC suspended:Blue Sphere Corp.Bebida Beverage Co.Ehouse Global Inc.Eventure Interactive Inc.Eyes on the Go Inc.Green Energy Enterprises Inc.Helix Wind Corp.International Power Group Ltd.Marani Brands Inc.MediaTechnics Corp.Net Talk.com Inc.Patten Energy Solutions Group Inc.PTA Holdings Inc.Universal Apparel & Textime CompanyWisdom Homes of America Inc.(Updates with background on OTC trading)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Best Buy Stock Drops as CEO Announces Store Closings, Layoffs

    Best Buy announced during its quarterly earnings meeting yesterday that it will close more stores than usual in 2021, USA Today reports. In the past two years, the store has closed 20 large-format...

  • Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), John Thornton, Has Just Spent US$100k Buying 3.5% More Shares

    Investors who take an interest in Ford Motor Company ( NYSE:F ) should definitely note that the Independent Director...

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks With 7% Dividend Yield

    You can get whiplash, trying to follow the market fluctuations these days. Volatility rules for now, as investors are pulling out of Big Tech – a move that is pushing the general markets down. The bearish sentiment comes as new COVID case numbers are falling, along with the weekly unemployment claims. Both are positive news bites for the economy, and will help to justify increased economic opening. At the same time, a Congressional COVID relief package working its way through the legislative process promises a booster shot for consumer spending – and combined with a recent rise in oil prices, this has market watchers thinking about inflation. The result: the US Treasury’s 10-year bond has hit a yield of 1.48%, a one-year high. So investor money is pulling out of stocks, and heading over to bonds. Overall, it’s a situation tailor made for defensive stocks. High-yield dividend plays are getting lots of love from Wall Street’s stock analysts, and are showing high upside potential as investors move toward them. These are the stocks that pad a portfolio, providing an income stream capable of compensating for low share appreciation. Using TipRanks database, we’ve found two dividend plays that are yielding just above 7%. If that’s not enough, all three received enough support from Wall Street analysts to earn a “Strong Buy” consensus rating. Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX) The financial sector is frequently a source of high-yielding dividend stocks, so it makes sense to look there. Sixth Street Specialty Lending is, as its name suggests, a player in the credit industry, where it is a provider of capital and credit financing for small- to mid-market companies. These small and medium enterprises are the traditional engine of America’s business sector, providing a majority of all jobs created, and specialty finance companies like Sixth Street are essential to their success. Over the past year, two trends have been clear in Sixth Street’s performance. First, the company showed a steep drop earnings when corona hit, followed by a strong rebound in 2Q20, with the EPS figure falling since then back into line with historical norms. And second, the stock’s share price has regained value slowly but steadily since hitting bottom late last March. A quick look at the numbers bears this out. TSLX showed an earnings loss in Q1 last year, but the 79 cents per share reported in Q4, while down 34% sequentially, was still up 41% year-over-year. The stock has also regained share price, rising 112% from its ‘covid panic’ trough. Sixth Street’s stock saw a momentary spike earlier this month, when it announced the Q4 results, along with the latest dividend declaration. The company’s earnings and revenue met expectations, and management declared a 41-cent per common share base dividend, along with a $1.25 special dividend. Sixth Street has a history of using special dividends to supplement the base payment. At the current base rate, the dividend yields a robust 7.5%. Raymond James analyst Robert Dodd is impressed with Sixth Street’s overall performance, but especially likes the dividend potential here. He writes, “With its recurring supplementals, a large special, and over-earning of the base dividend, we believe TSLX is aptly positioned to perform in a market where it is increasingly difficult to find yield…” Dodd rates TSLX an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $23.50 price target suggests room for 8% share growth in the coming year. (To watch Dodd’s track record, click here) Overall, it’s clear that Wall Street agrees with Dodd on Sixth Street’s quality – the stock has 5 recent reviews on record and all are to Buy, making the Strong Buy consensus rating unanimous. Share are priced at $21.67, and their recent appreciation has left room for just 6% upside under the average price target of $23. (See TSLX stock analysis on TipRanks) Barings BDC, Inc. (BBDC) Next up is Barings BDC, a business development corporation. Like Sixth Street, Barings provides financial services to middle-market companies. Barings’ services include capital access as well as asset management, and the company invests in debt, equity, and fixed income assets. The company boasted an investment portfolio worth $1.12 billion at the end of 3Q20, the last quarter reported. That last reported quarter also saw Barings beat expectations on earnings. The 17-cent EPS was up 21% sequentially. The net assets from operations increased to 90 cents per share, an enormous gain from the 10 cents reported in the same metric one year prior. The company also showed $7.1 million cash on hand at the end of Q3. Along with its secure financial situation, Barings has seen its share regain the value lost when the coronavirus first struck. The stock hit its lowest point on March 18 of last year; since then, the shares have rebounded 91%. That was all Q3. In Q4, Barings completed a merger with MVC Capital. The stock deal will leave Barings’ shareholders owning 73.4% of the combined entity (which will use the Barings name), while MVC shareholders will own the remaining 26.6%. The enlarged Barings is expected to show $1.5 billion in assets under management; the 4Q20 report, due in March, will give the details. Barings’ dividend reflects the company’s steady growth. In the past two years, management has kept the quarterly dividend payment growing, from 3 cents per share to the 19 cents declared earlier this month for payment in March. At 19 cents per common share, the dividend gives a yield of 7.8%. In his note on the stock for Compass Point, analyst Casey Alexander showed his clear approval of the dividend announcement: “BBDC preannounced expected 4Q20 NII of $0.19 per share versus our estimate of $0.16 and consensus estimates of $0.17. This was clearly driven by improved earnings power on the Barings platform…” In addition, Alexander sees the company making steady business gains, even without accounting for the MVC merger, writing, “Aside from the assets acquired from MVC Capital, BBDC originated $528M new investment commitments during the quarter. These commitments were spread across 24 new borrowers and 17 existing borrowers…” Alexander’s upbeat comments are complimented with a Buy rating on the stock, and his $10.25 price target implies an upside of 5% for the next 12 months. (To watch Alexander’s track record, click here) This is another stock with a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating based on a unanimous view; all three recent reviews are Buy-side. BBDC’s shares are selling for $9.66, and the average price target of $11 suggests a one-year upside of 13%. (See BBDC stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Marijuana Stocks Fall On Cronos Group's Steep Loss, Price Warning

    Cronos Group re ported a far bigger Q4 loss than expected and warned that low weed prices could continue to weigh on the company.