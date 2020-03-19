The coronavirus pandemic is an especially dangerous time for domestic violence victims who are trapped at home with their abuser

In this Oct. 31, 2019 photo, the word "violence" is pasted onto a wall by a group of women in a dark street in Paris. In Paris and cities across France, the signs are everywhere.

Editor's Note: This story contains some disturbing details about domestic abuse.

Social isolation and a looming recession make the coronavirus pandemic an especially dangerous time for abuse victims, experts say.

When schools and workplaces close, those who live with their abusers have no escape.

The stressful times also increase the likelihood that individuals who tend to be abusive will lash out again.

One hellish week in 2013, Gabbe Rowland was severely beaten, threatened, tortured, and forcibly injected with heroin by the man she loved.

Rowland's abuser, whom she had been with for nearly two years, wouldn't let her see her friends or family and destroyed her phone so she couldn't reach out to anyone for help.

The only relief the Cape Cod woman had during that time was the eight hours she was allowed to go to work.

"I know that when I was with my abuser and leaving my abuser — obviously there wasn't any type of pandemic going on — my work was who I turned to when I was ready to leave," Rowland told Insider on Wednesday. "If I was in quarantine, I wouldn't be able to do that. I would have been stuck in a house with him."

The coronavirus pandemic has prompted many businesses to close in an effort to halt the spread of the highly contagious illness.

Domestic and sexual abuse experts around the US fear that the social isolation, paired with an expected recession, could lead to increased violence toward domestic partners and their children.

With workplaces closing indefinitely, many victims are finding themselves trapped in close quarters with their abusers

The coronavirus pandemic and related recommendations for social distancing are forcing many individuals to be at home with their abusers with nowhere to seek relief.

Mary J. Ingham is the executive director of the Crisis Intervention Service, which serves domestic violence and trauma survivors in rural Iowa.

She told Insider on Wednesday that the pandemic and looming recession is putting victims who were already in unsafe situations in even more danger.

"It feels like everyone is in crisis mode and I really fear for how long that will be," Ingham said. "We have had a few people who were planning to leave an unsafe situation and realized, 'Now isn't the time and I'm going to live with this person for the next 30 days, or 60 days.'"

Many survivors the nonprofit serves work in industries that have been directly affected by the pandemic, like restaurants and bars that have been closed, Ingham said.

Those individuals are dealing with an increased financial burden, but have also lost the only time that they, or their abuser, was out of the house.

"We also know that many of the people we work with look forward to when their partners are at work for 8 hours a day. That's time for them to reach out to support, reach out to our agency and other service providers and friends, and that time is being taken away," Ingham said. "So many victims have their every move monitored, so they look forward to work time, and with that eliminated it just adds more and more layers of stress to an already volatile home situation."

In addition to the lack of space between victims and their abusers, the stressors of the time also increase the likelihood that individuals will be abusive, according to Laura Palumbo, the spokeswoman the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.

Knowing that natural disasters, financial fallouts, and other emergency situations tend to correlate with spikes in domestic and sexual violence, and nonprofits around the country are concerned for the future.