Coronavirus pandemic generates new fraud strains: COVID-19 scams on computers, smartphones

Cybercriminals are looking to profit from pandemic fears – using concerns about a human-transmitted virus to spread computer viruses, if you will – with a fresh crop of malicious software and scams.

One of the first attacks in mid-March arrived in the form of an email message from what appeared to be the World Health Organization, suggesting you read an attachment with official information on how to protect yourself from the coronavirus.

Clicking the file from this impersonator, however, downloaded a hidden installer to your computer that let cybercriminals have access to your data lifted from your keystrokes. The email phishing campaign is one of several coronavirus-related scams detailed recently by security firm Malwarebytes.

One of the first scams tied to coronavirus were phony World Health Organization messages -- and they’re still circulating, warns the Federal Trade Commission. More

Subsequently, the proverbial floodgates opened, with several fresh attempts launched at defrauding Americans. This includes phishing scams, where an email tries to lure you to a legitimate-looking site that asks you to login to view safety information provided by United Nations officials or doctors from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It's phony, of course, and could lead to identity theft if you input the information requested.

There is also coronavirus-related “ransomware” that locks computer files until the victim pays the thieves to release them. These scams and others were referenced in an alert from U.S. Attorney General William Barr on March 20.

The Justice Department recently filed a complaint against an Austin, Texas-based website claiming to offer WHO vaccine kits for $4.95 in shipping costs charged to their credit card. As of now, there are no legitimate COVID-19 vaccines, the DOJ noted.

Another scam looks like it’s from Amazon and asks you to sign into your account to get a free bottle of hand sanitizer with your next purchase. Of course, it’s also a fake.

On a related note, Amazon has also removed over a million products from its marketplace from those who either priced the items unfairly or made false claims. Meanwhile, the Better Business Bureau warns about emails tied to fake coronavirus cures you can purchase.

COVID-19 scams target smartphones

Some COVID-19-related threats specifically target your mobile phone, too.

Malicious text messages are circulating, many of which are promising to track the spread of coronavirus in real time, so you can be alerted when it’s growing in your community. But the Android app you’re linked to, if downloaded, can listen to you through your microphone, watch you through your smartphone camera and comb through your messages. (Cybersecurity experts say this new threat is a customized version of freely available spyware called SpyMax.)

Other text messages claim to link you to free masks from the Red Cross or a $1,000 bank deposit by the federal government to help you during this crisis.

In other words, fraudsters and hackers are pulling out all the stops to defraud you. The Federal Trade Commission just published a list of additional scams and related threats, all tied to COVID-19.

Tips to counteract coronavirus cons

You don’t need a degree in computer science to reduce the odds of falling victim to a cyberattack or phishing scam tied to coronavirus, or otherwise.

Here's some suggestions to escalate your security savviness:

• Think before you click. Never open an attachment or click on a link from senders you don’t recognize. Even if you think you know the sender, if it seems odd they’d send you information like this, contact them (in another way) to confirm it’s the real deal (take note of new Facebook Messenger scams that look like they’re from friends).