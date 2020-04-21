The Coronavirus Pandemic Is No Excuse to Close Gun Stores

In order for the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms to remain meaningful, law-abiding citizens must have the ability to acquire a firearm — even during a pandemic. In fact, the right to self-defense is especially vital during national emergencies, when police forces may have additional responsibilities or limitations that make it harder for them to respond to every call for help. Americans have recognized the gravity of the current situation; firearm sales have skyrocketed since the crisis began. Unfortunately, a small minority of states and localities — supported by gun-control advocates — have sought to deny Americans their right of self-protection by closing gun stores, effectively preventing non-gun-owners from acquiring a firearm. These measures are unconstitutional and must be reversed.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus has created an unprecedented national public-health emergency. Many states and localities have taken dramatic action to mitigate COVID-19’s spread. These emergency orders — including requiring non-essential businesses to close — have imposed restrictions on citizens’ liberties and disrupted daily life. Some of these temporary restraints are likely constitutionally permissible given the severity of the pandemic. However, even during a crisis, the government cannot completely ignore citizens’ fundamental rights.

As the Supreme Court recognized in its landmark Heller decision, the Second Amendment protects “the right of law-abiding, responsible citizens to use arms in defense of hearth and home.” Therefore, the Second Amendment “necessarily takes certain policy choices off the table.” A federal appellate court recognized that one such “untenable” policy choice is “prohibiting the commercial sale of firearms.” The Second Amendment must protect, at a minimum, the right of law-abiding citizens to acquire at least some firearm for use in the home for self-defense.

A government regulation entirely preventing citizens from obtaining firearms during this time of national crisis therefore would strike at the heart of the Second Amendment’s protection. This is not to say that states are prohibited from taking steps to ensure that citizens engage in “social distancing” or other reasonable measures while purchasing firearms. But, even accepting such measured policies as permissible, the pandemic cannot justify completely stripping Americans of their Second Amendment rights. In fact, it is precisely in times of social upheaval that the fundamental right to engage in armed self-defense is most necessary.

The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and America’s response to it demonstrate why the current need for armed self-defense is so acute. For example, responding to the pandemic will lead to potentially unprecedented strains on police departments’ resources and staffing. These limitations already have led to reduced police response to certain crimes and to announcements that some criminal laws simply will not be enforced until conditions improve. In Philadelphia, for example, the police have announced that they will delay arrests for crimes including drug offenses, theft, and prostitution.

In addition to the additional strains caused by responding to the virus, police forces may be further hampered as officers contract the virus. Police officers’ heroic willingness to put themselves in harm’s way unfortunately means that they are at high risk of infection. As of late March, over 1,000 NYPD officers had tested positive for the disease. And to make matters more dangerous, at least 16 states — including California, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, and Texas — have released thousands of inmates into the public in order to avoid making prisons an incubator for COVID-19. Such a policy may well slow the spread of the disease, but it likely exposes innocent citizens to at least some additional danger of victimization. It therefore is not surprising that the United States Department of Homeland Security recently classified employees of firearm retailers as “essential critical infrastructure workers.”

Law-abiding Americans have noticed these potential disruptions of police protections and threats to their safety. Gun sales are surging in many states, with sellers reporting an uptick in first-time buyers. Federal background checks have increased by at least 36 percent, to a pace virtually unmatched since the FBI started performing the checks in the late 1990s. Many individuals who had previously concluded that they did not need firearms to defend their homes have determined that, given new circumstances, they must exercise the fundamental right of armed self-defense. The pandemic cannot justify entirely eliminating that right at the peak of its importance.