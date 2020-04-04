Coronavirus pandemic, Palm Sunday, Queen Elizabeth makes announcement: 5 things to know this weekend

Queen Elizabeth II makes rare 'special broadcast'

Queen Elizabeth II will make a rare address to the nation Sunday about coronavirus, Buckingham Palace announced. The "special broadcast" was recorded at Windsor Castle where the queen, 93, and Prince Philip, 98, have been living since mid-March. It will be only the fourth time in her 68-year reign she has made a televised address during a national crisis. The last time was in 1997 following the death of Princess Diana in a Paris car crash. Generally, the queen doesn't speak to the United Kingdom on her own except for her annual Christmas speech. But she did make a celebratory speech in 2012 during the festivities for her Diamond Jubilee marking 60 years on the throne.

Palm Sunday marks the start of a very different Holy Week for Christians

For Christians, Sunday marks the beginning of Holy Week as the faithful commemorate Palm Sunday — Jesus' triumphant entry into Jerusalem. This year's services will look stunningly different with "stay at home" orders across the nation and globe due to the coronavirus pandemic. In order to prevent the spread of the virus, Vice President Mike Pence encouraged people not to attend services larger than 10 people. Many churches of all denominations are now holding services online. The guidance is also expected to affect those observing Easter, April 12; Passover, April 8-16; Orthodox Easter, April 19; and Ramadan, which is expected to start April 23.

Coronavirus: Walmart, Target to limit number of shoppers in stores

Starting Saturday, Target and Walmart are limiting the number of shoppers allowed in stores to promote social distancing and prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Target said it will meter guest traffic in its nearly 1,900 stores nationwide, with occupancy limits varying by store and based on a specific location's square footage. If a store needs to limit shoppers, there will be a waiting area outside with social distancing markers. Walmart stores will use a single entrance and "allow no more than five customers for each 1,000 square feet at a given time, roughly 20% of a store’s capacity," the retail giant announced. When a store reaches the limit "customers will be admitted inside on a '1-out-1-in' basis," Walmart said.

Kobe, Duncan and KG expected to lead Basketball HOF 2020 class

Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett are all expected to be officially announced as part of the 2020 class of enshrinees by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Saturday. Bryant, Duncan and Garnett, with a combined 11 championships and 48 All-Star seasons between them, are all first-time finalists and locks to be in this class. Only six players in NBA history have been selected to 15 or more All-Star Games — and Bryant, Duncan and Garnett are three of them. The announcement will be televised from ESPN’s studios in Bristol, Connecticut.

Paralyzed Robert Wickens makes his IndyCar return

A crash at Pocono Raceway in 2018 left Robert Wickens paralyzed, but he’s set to return to competition this Saturday. He’ll be joining in as the IndyCar iRacing Challenge — instituted in the wake of IndyCar’s season getting put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic — with a virtual running of the Grand Prix of Alabama. "I’m just so happy I get to get back and compete with these guys," Wickens said. The 31-year-old hopes it’s the first step to him returning to IndyCar.

