COVID relief negotiations continue as deaths, unemployment claims spike

Legislators and White House officials continued their efforts to hammer out a new COVID relief plan Thursday, as Americans continued to lose their jobs — and their lives — to the pandemic.

On Wednesday, the COVID Tracking Project reported 3,054 deaths, a single-day record high, surpassing the number of Americans who died in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. The project also recorded more than 106,000 Americans currently hospitalized with the disease, as medical facilities around the country announce they have run out of or will soon run out of beds. With many set to travel and gather for Christmas, the rise in cases, hospitalizations and deaths will likely continue into early in 2021 and appear likely to eclipse the current post-Thanksgiving surge.

That news was followed by the Department of Labor announcing a spike in initial jobless claims, with 853,000 recorded, versus an expected figure of 725,000. It is the first time in nearly two months that the weekly initial claims number has exceeded 800,000, likely reflecting efforts by local and state governments to slow the coronavirus outbreak by imposing new restrictions on activities such as indoor dining.

After passing the CARES Act in March, the federal government has essentially abandoned direct assistance to individual Americans. Moody’s Analytics projected that nearly 12 million renters will owe an average of $5,850 in back rent and utilities by January, as a federal eviction moratorium is set to expire, potentially leaving millions at risk of losing their homes. Hunger is rising, as census data found that one in eight Americans reported running short of food during a single week in November, with food banks besieged in advance of the holidays and the Washington Post reporting a rise in the shoplifting of food and hygiene products. November’s job numbers were the worst since the recovery started, and small businesses around the country continue to shutter.

Multiple proposals are floating around Washington, D.C., that could help, although most of them amount to less than $1 trillion and below what many experts say will be needed. As Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said last week, “The risk of overdoing it is less than the risk of underdoing it. People are always worried about doing too much, and you look back in hindsight and say, ‘Well, we didn’t do too much. We might’ve done a little more and a little sooner.’”

Kristen McKenna, center, and other volunteers pack boxes of food outside Second Harvest Food Bank on Nov. 19 in Irvine, Calif. (Ashley Landis/AP)

A group of moderate bipartisan senators led by Democrat Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Republican Mitt Romney of Utah are working on details of an agreement worth about $900 billion. As of Wednesday, the plan was set to include an extra $300 per week for 16 weeks in additional federal unemployment insurance but no one-time stimulus checks.

“We are still working together on this,” said Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska., who is involved in the discussions. “The possibilities are there to resolve this and to resolve this in a way that makes sense and gains support.”

Key sticking points in the negotiations at this point are a push by Democrats to help state and local governments whose tax revenues have plummeted and a demand by Republicans for a liability shield for businesses so they cannot be sued for coronavirus-related losses or damages, such as an employee contracting the disease at work. On Wednesday, Politico reported that Senate Republicans were skeptical of the bipartisan deal because it includes state and local funding.

“I’m very disappointed that a proposal from some of my colleagues today apparently includes provisions that spends hundreds of billions of dollars in taxpayer money to bail out wasteful states,” Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said of the proposal.

On Tuesday, the White House proposed its own plan that included one-time direct payments of $600 but without the $300-per-week unemployment insurance.

“We obviously want to get people back to work,” Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said Wednesday. “By sending out checks, we’re putting money into the economy for people. This will have the impact of creating demand, which will have the impact of creating jobs. We want to get people their jobs back.”

A volunteer loads apples and other food into the trunk of a car at the Share Your Christmas food distribution event sponsored by the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida. (Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer blasted the proposal as undercutting the ongoing bipartisan negotiations.

“The president’s proposal starts by cutting the unemployment insurance proposal being discussed by bipartisan members of the House and Senate from $180 billion to $40 billion. That is unacceptable,” the pair said in a joint statement.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell criticized their response, calling it “bizarre and schizophrenic” during a Wednesday speech on the floor.

This week there has been a push from some Democratic senators, and one Republican, for the inclusion of direct payments in the new deal, replicating the $1,200 checks that went out as part of the CARES Act. On Tuesday, independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, and Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey of Massachusetts, Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley of Oregon, and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York sent a letter urging direct payments of $1,200 to adults and $500 to their children. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., an outspoken conservative, supports the idea and has called for President Trump to veto any legislation that doesn’t include it.

“I said, ‘I think it’s vital that any relief include direct payments, and I’m not gonna vote for it if it doesn’t.’ And I also urged him to veto any bill that did not have direct payments in it,” Hawley said Monday.

“We cannot and must not leave for the Christmas holidays unless we protect working people,” Sanders said in a Wednesday night MSNBC interview. “And that means absolutely there must be a $1,200 check for every working-class adult, $500 for their kid, and there must be, in my view, [a] $600-a-week supplement for unemployment. We have a horrible economic crisis on top of a horrible pandemic. We cannot turn our backs on working people.”

Earlier this week, the second-ranking Democrat in the Senate, Dick Durbin of Illinois, said the price tag for the direct payments would be too high to attract Republican support.

“The $1,200 check, it costs, we believe, nationally $300 billion, to give you an idea,” said Durbin. “The Democrats have always wanted a larger number, but we were told we couldn’t get anything through the Republicans, except this $900 billion level.”

