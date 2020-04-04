Which coronavirus patients will get life-saving ventilators? Guidelines show how hospitals in NYC, US will decide

NEW YORK — The coronavirus pandemic has added an important duty to Dr. Mitchell Katz's job as head of the New York City Health and Hospitals Corporation, the nation's largest public health care system.

Before going to sleep after marathon days, he checks to make sure each of the 11 acute care hospitals he oversees has enough ventilators to help critically ill COVID-19 patients breathe.

"That will not go beyond Sunday, when we will exhaust our supply," Katz said during a news conference earlier this week with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

But on Thursday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state had shipped 400 ventilators, providing a few more days of capacity.

Still, the need remains dire, and growing, as coronavirus sufferers crowd hospitals.

The shortage is forcing health care officials in New York City to weigh ethical questions about who should get priority. Their counterparts across the nation may soon face the same dilemma as the pandemic surges.

US coronavirus map: Tracking the outbreak

Sign up: Get daily coronavirus updates in your inbox

There are no national guidelines for allocating scarce health care resources such as ventilators and hospital intensive care beds in times of crisis, though a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee has published ethical considerations that states could use in allocating ventilators during a health crisis.

Many states have created their own plans to guide emergency decision-making.

Some were designed to deal with influenza outbreaks, both a moderate epidemic and a global crisis on the order of the 1918 flu pandemic. Those guidelines are being adapted to help allocate increasingly scarce critical care resources for the thousands of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals.

"It's very simple math. We don't have enough equipment for everyone who needs it," said Dr. Calvin Sun, an emergency care doctor who covers shifts in hospitals across New York City.

How a mechanical ventilator works. More

New York City faces ventilator shortage

About 2,500 to 3,000 additional ventilators are needed to get all city hospitals through next week, de Blasio said.

The city hopes to get some of them from the roughly 10,000 that President Donald Trump has said are in the nation's Strategic National Stockpile for distribution to coronavirus hotspots.

Friday, de Blasio pleaded for additional machines, stressing that his city is the U.S. epicenter of the pandemic.

"They should have had more ventilators," Trump said Friday night when asked about the issue.

Separately, questions have been raised about the condition of the federal ventilators. California Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted last week that 170 of the units had arrived broken. More than 2,100 of the stockpile machines didn't work because they weren't maintained, The New York Times reported.

USA TODAY investigation: US exported millions in masks and ventilators ahead of the coronavirus crisis

Unprepared: US never spent enough on emergency stockpile, former managers say

Not in stock: Reusable respirators protect doctors and nurses against coronavirus. They aren't in the national stockpile.

"If a person comes in and needs a ventilator and we don't have a ventilator, the person dies," Cuomo said Thursday. He warned that the state's supply could run out in six days and outlined plans to repurpose other machines for COVID-19 patients.