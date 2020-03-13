Coronavirus: Pelosi and Trump reach deal on testing and paid leave package

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she has reached a deal with the White House to pass legislation that provides free testing for coronavirus testing, including uninsured people, as well as paid sick leave and family leave for up to three months.

In a statement, she said: "This legislation is about testing, testing, testing. To stop the spread of the virus, we have secured free coronavirus testing for everyone who needs a test, including the uninsured. We cannot fight coronavirus effectively unless everyone in our country who needs to be tested can get their test free of charge."

Speaker Pelosi said they also have "secured paid emergency leave with two weeks of paid sick leave and up to three months of paid family and medical leave" as well as unemployment insurance, a Medicaid expansion, and food security plans for poor families impacted by the outbreak.

