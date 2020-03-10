Coronavirus and pregnancy: Your questions answered

Being pregnant amid a global outbreak of a virus with no known treatment or vaccine is not exactly comforting.

The outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19, as it's officially known, has led pregnant women to question everything from whether they should travel to whether they should work from home, self-quarantine or are fine to continue their lives as normal.

In the past two months, more than 100,000 cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed around the world. In the U.S., cases have increased to more than 600 with at least 28 deaths across multiple states.

Here are burning questions answered about pregnancy and the coronavirus.

1. Are pregnant women a higher risk?

Experts don't know.

Because COVID-19 is a new virus, there are no published scientific reports on whether pregnant women are more susceptible than the general population. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does point out though that pregnant women do have weakened immune systems and may be more susceptible to viral respiratory infections, including COVID-19.

Based on data from previous coronaviruses, like SARS and MERS, some experts believe pregnant women may be at higher risk for severe illness and death, but that data is limited and inconclusive.

For now, neither the CDC nor the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recommends any specific guidance for pregnant women beyond what's recommended to the general public.

2. What precautions should pregnant women take?

The CDC recommends the general public, including pregnant women, take "everyday preventive actions" to help stop the spread of germs, including getting a flu vaccine, washing your hands, avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth, staying home when sick and avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

Further precautions, including avoiding crowds and stocking up on supplies, are recommended only for older people or people with severe chronic conditions like diabetes, heart disease and lung disease.

In terms of the transmission of coronavirus, the virus has been spreading from person to person.

Person-to-person transmission is mostly likely between people in close contact, within about 6 feet. When a person infected with novel coronavirus sneezes or coughs, respiratory droplets could land on people nearby or possibly be inhaled by those people.

3. Should pregnant women travel?

There is no guidance that pregnant women should not travel, so it's ultimately a personal decision.

Pregnant women should consult with their doctors first. Factors to consider include where you're considering traveling, how far along in your pregnancy you are and what your backup plan would be.

In addition to considering whether the country in question has seen a significant influx of COVID-19 cases, think about the situation on ground. Has travel within the country been disrupted? How would you feel about potentially being quarantined upon returning to the United States? Is there a risk you could be grounded due to canceled flights or quarantines and not be able to travel home? Would you have access to medical care at your destination?

The U.S. State Department provides travel advisories that include up-to-date recommendations about which countries have reported cases of COVID-19 and how widespread infections have been. The situation is fluid and rapidly evolving, so you should check back often and use that information to inform what's essentially a personal decision.

4. Should pregnant women go to the hospital if they feel symptoms?

Pregnant women should call their doctor before going to the hospital if showing symptoms. A hospital visit is not always necessary and could put you at risk for exposure to other sicknesses. If you are having problems breathing you should seek medical help immediately.