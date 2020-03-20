Coronavirus a 'public health disaster' for struggling rideshare drivers and gig economy, organizer says

As the coronavirus pandemic destabilizes an already fragile gig economy in the U.S., rideshare drivers say the "misclassification" of workers as contractors instead of employees is helping to contribute to a "public health disaster."

"When there is a pandemic illness that nobody should be exposed to that's where you see the cracks," Nicole Moore, a Lyft driver labor organizer in Los Angeles said of the rideshare industry.

"Misclassification is a public health disaster and it's time for everybody to hold the companies accountable so that we don't have these issues," she added.

Rideshare drivers, like many other freelancers, are classified as contractors, so they are generally ineligible for unemployment and health benefits from companies. Amid the coronavirus outbreak, they face exposure to sick riders, risk getting riders sick, but say they can only take sick days if they test positive for the virus.

And even though they are viewed as "essential" employees during the crisis in the San Francisco Bay Area, which is under a shelter-in-place order, providing a means to access medical care, they don't have the benefits of employees.

Moore told ABC News that she said she stopped working two weeks ago amid the COVID-19 outbreak because she has a family member who "would be very highly at risk" to the disease, and she does not want to risk exposing them. She said, however, that many of her colleagues do not have the ability to stop work.

"I don't know what this industry is going to look like in a week when all of a sudden there have been 10 coronavirus-exposed drivers who have driven people," she added. "And there has been no way for the infrastructure that has been set up to try and help avoid that tragic situation."

Amid the global health crisis, rideshare industry giant Uber said it is offering 14 days of paid sick leave for drivers who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, have been quarantined or asked to self-isolate by a public health authority, or have had their account restricted by the company after possibly being exposed to someone diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

"The mounting fear and uncertainty caused by the coronavirus is being felt by everyone around the world," an Uber spokesperson told ABC News in a statement. "We know it’s especially concerning for people who drive and deliver with Uber. In these difficult times, their well-being is at the top of our minds, and we have a dedicated team working around the clock to support them the very best we can."

Lyft announced similar measures, saying they "will provide funds to drivers should they be diagnosed with COVID-19 or put under individual quarantine by a public health agency," in an announcement on their website.

"This is an unprecedented situation for all industries and communities, and our focus is on helping keep our riders, drivers, and team members safe," a Lyft spokesperson told ABC News in a statement. "We are working hard to support those who drive with Lyft and are advocating for people-centered stimulus solutions that put money in the pockets of everyday Americans, including drivers."

Both companies also said they are suspending "pool" services to protect passengers during the pandemic.

Drivers say this isn't enough

Moore, who is a volunteer organizer with the rideshare labor group Drivers United, told ABC News that she does not think nearly enough is being done by the companies to keep drivers or passengers safe.

"I know nobody so far who is able to access the 14 days of sick leave by the companies," Moore said.

"The 14 days of paid sick leave is only if you're told by a public health official to quarantine because of exposure or diagnosis," she said. "That means if you feel sick right now, it is almost impossible to get a test if you have mild symptoms, so nobody is going to quarantine you."