What a coronavirus quarantine was like for a mother and her 5-year-old twins in Taiwan

When they arrived in Taiwan earlier this month, KeyKey Hung and her family were required to undergo a 14-day home quarantine.

The novel coronavirus has spread to at least 48 countries and has infected more than 81,000 people.

To protect from spreading further, Taiwan is requiring travelers arriving from areas outside of China, Hong Kong, and Macau to undergo a 14-day quarantine at home.

KeyKey Hung, a mother of 5-year-old twins, recently completed a two-week quarantine in Taiwan after traveling there from her home in Hong Kong.

Hung said keeping her active children busy was a challenge, but it was also an opportunity to spend quality time together and to learn to be more patient.

For two weeks, KeyKey Hung couldn't leave the house. She couldn't go out to buy groceries or take a walk. For her, not being able to exercise was particularly inconvenient. But that wasn't her biggest challenge.

Hung, a stay-at-home mom, has 5-year-old twins; a boy and a girl. They're active and curious and not used to being cooped up. They're not even used to residing in Taiwan.

The Hung family lives in Hong Kong. They left home at the beginning of the month amid growing concerns around the coronavirus outbreak that has now spread to at least 48 countries, infected more than 81,000 people, and killed more than 2,760 people.

To protect against coronavirus, Taiwan is requiring some travelers to undergo a 14-day quarantine

Hung said there were less than 20 people on her family's flight from Hong Kong to Taiwan earlier this month.

When they arrived in Taiwan on February 2, where Hung is originally from, the family underwent a mandatory 14-day home quarantine. To protect against the virus, which causes a disease known as COVID-19, officials in Taiwan are requiring travelers from areas outside China, Hong Kong, and Macau to adhere to a two-week self-isolation.

Officials estimate that the coronavirus has a 14-day incubation period, meaning that people who are infected may not have symptoms, but can still spread the virus to others during that period.

The mother of two said the quarantine was an opportunity to bond in a special way with her children.

People who are quarantined rely on friends and neighbors to deliver necessities

To have a "successful" self-isolation, health officials have asked people to take "common sense" precautions, the BBC reported. That means frequent handwashing, staying in a well-ventilated room with a window, not having visitors over, and asking others to bring over necessities, like food and medication. Hung said her friends and neighbors dropped off essentials at their door.

But there's not much guidance on how to keep energetic children from going to stir crazy, or how to prevent parents from losing their cool.

KeyKey Hung, a mom of twins, said the quarantine allowed her to bond with her kids

The children kept busy by doing chores around the house.

Hung, who's a lifestyle blogger, told Insider that she did her best to view the sequestered time as an opportunity .

"Don't see the quarantine as a 'quarantine,'" Hung told Insider of how she framed the situation, "but a rare opportunity for parents to stay super close with kids."

The mother of two acknowledged that she has somewhat of an advantage over other families. Hung knew she just had to make it through two weeks. It's a stark difference for those in places like Wuhan, China, where the outbreak originated. There, 11 million residents have been cut off from public transportation for over a month.