Coronavirus questions answered by a doctor: Should I panic? What are best prevention steps?

AKRON, Ohio – People should be concerned but not panicking about the novel coronavirus and its spread, said an Ohio physician who chairs the national organization of infectious disease doctors.

Dr. Thomas File is chair of the infectious disease division for Summa Health. He also is president of the Infectious Diseases Society of America. As head of the organization, he is one of 12 physicians who consult weekly with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and is in touch with other infectious disease doctors worldwide, including doctors in China.

He recently spoke with the Akron Beacon Journal, part of the USA TODAY Network, to answer questions about the coronavirus and what people should be doing to protect themselves.

Question: How worried should people be as the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19 or novel coronavirus, continues to spread?

Dr. Thomas File: I think people are freaking out too much. I think there’s unnecessary hysteria when people are wearing masks and it’s not necessary. Right now, we’re much more concerned about the flu than the coronavirus.

It’s obviously something to be concerned about, but there is no need to panic.

Q: There have been other coronaviruses. What’s different about this one?

File: Other coronaviruses have been circulating for years and are associated most commonly with the common cold. The novel coronavirus 2019 is genetically different, which means no one is immune to it and therefore haven’t developed antibodies against it. Everybody is potentially at risk for developing infection, some of which can be severe.

However, from data we have so far, overall there is about a 2% to 2.5% mortality rate. I think that’s an overestimate.

What is difficult with this strain is it appears people can have it, not be sick and potentially transmit it.

Q: What are the symptoms, and how are they similar or different from the flu?

File: It’s more similar than it’s different from the flu from the standpoint of how it’s transmitted. We haven’t completely understood the whole spectrum of the disease, but most patients will present with a fever, cough, muscle aches or a headache – classic influenza presentation.

An ambulance driver prepares to leave after transporting a patient into an ambulance at Life Care Center of Kirkland in Kirkland, Washington. Dozens of staff and residents at Life Care Center of Kirkland are reportedly exhibiting coronavirus-like symptoms as cases of the virus are on the rise in the U.S. More

Q: So what should someone do if they have flu-like symptoms?

File: Call your physician. Our society is recommending that if the patient has flu-like symptoms, that the provider prescribe the antiviral medicine without even coming in the office to be tested. We have such a high level of activity (for influenza) that you don’t even need to be tested.

The physician then should also ask questions of the patient. If there are any indications the patient has been exposed to the coronavirus, they’ll want to refer the patient to the infection control or health department and have the patient wear a mask right away.

Q: Masks are flying off store shelves. Are they effective?

File: Masks are not effective for preventing someone from getting the coronavirus and should be saved for health care workers or patients who have the coronavirus to reduce the spread when coughing or sneezing. Masks also need to be fit appropriately.

You really can’t go to the drug store and buy these things and know how to use them appropriately.

Q: What prevention steps should people take?

File: It’s still not too late to get the flu shot. We’re in the middle of a very active influenza season, and it is usually active through April.