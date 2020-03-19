Coronavirus Q&A with Dr. Kavita Patel

Dr. Kavita Patel, a nonresident fellow at the Brookings Institution, participated in a Thursday question-and-answer session about the coronavirus, discussing many of the pressing issues facing families around the world.

Patel, speaking at a virtual event for Verizon Media employees, gave her advice about the best ways to keep families safe, how to maintain mental health under quarantine and what everyone can do to help address the crisis, among other topics.

A transcript of her conversation, edited for brevity and clarity, is below.

Alex Wallace, head of media and content at Verizon Media: Could you start with the latest news that we have on how this virus spreads, symptoms and best ways to prevent it from spreading?

Dr. Kavita Patel: You hear a lot of people saying, “Quarantine for 14 days,” and that’s because the majority of people who have had this illness had an incubation period for, we believe, about 14 days. But the truth is the science is telling us that the range in that incubation period is from five days all the way to 37 days. So being quarantined for 14 days is good for probably 95 percent of people, but there’s still people who could get sick after those 14 days if they had come into close contact with someone with coronavirus.

You’ll hear the most common symptoms are “lower respiratory.” Lower respiratory is usually a dry cough, or not too much of a mucusy cough, and then this feeling of, “Gosh, it’s harder to breathe,” or “I feel like something’s wrong in my chest.”

None of these things are 100 percent true, but that’s the majority.

And then people have reported fevers. In adults, we generally will say you’ve got a fever if you’re over about 99.5 degrees. But do not automatically check your temperature, see 99.6 degrees and worry. It’s just something that will get classified for many people as a low-grade fever.

If you don’t take precautions, this is an incredibly contagious virus. It’s novel because we know that it is also smart and it changes its own genomic pattern. And here’s really the kicker: We don’t have a known treatment today. I hope that will change in a short amount of time. But we have no known treatment and no vaccine for it.

I have a two-part question. One, who should go get tested? Two, should we all assume we have it and act to protect and build our immunities because testing is not right for everyone?

No. 1, who should go to the doctor? We know that there are certain geographic areas. The obvious ones are the ones people talk about: Iran, Italy, South Korea, China.

If you have been in known contact with somebody with coronavirus, we have more testing available. And it is worth at least a phone call to a health care professional, saying, “I came into contact with somebody. I do not have any symptoms, but I wonder if I can get tested?” And the majority of times today, you will hear somebody say, “Yes, Alex, there is a drive-through testing facility. We’re making appointments for you. And you should get tested.”

Even if you’re just wondering, “I’ve got a fever. I do have a runny nose. Should I get tested?” I still encourage people to reach out to a health professional. If I were to be on the other end of that phone call, I would tell you to come in if I know that you are pregnant, immunocompromised or someone who has a job where you have to be around a lot of other people.

You should not try to go to an emergency room. You should not try to show up in person to a clinic. Because either you can unintentionally get sick from people who are there, or you could unintentionally get others sick because of these crowded spaces.

Could you talk to us about how to keep your immune system healthy, and what are other things you’re advising people to do to keep healthy in their day-to-day lives?