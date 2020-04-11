As the coronavirus ravages airlines, Europe's ultra-cheap budget flights could disappear

A Ryanair aircraft taxis behind an EasyJet aircraft at Manchester Airport in Manchester, UK in June 201

REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Airlines have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, in many cases grounding their entire fleets, furloughing thousands of staff, and issuing dire warnings about their future.

Some budget airlines in Europe have already collapsed.

Even after the pandemic ends, changes in the market could drive up the famously low ticket prices that opened up the continent, or force airlines to change the way they fly.

But airlines' best call may ultimately be to tempt back travellers through cheap flights — if they can afford it.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

As governments around the world close their borders and advise against travel, demand for air travel has plummeted, causing airlines to ground their entire fleets.

Airlines have left planes sitting idle on runways, and furloughed hundreds of thousands of staff. The head of the International Air Transport Association, an organization representing the world's airlines, said "the air transport industry is in its deepest crisis ever."

The pandemic has left virtually all of the world's airlines at risk of bankruptcy. Some have already collapsed.

One analyst said that, even in the best-case scenario, pre-outbreak levels of demand will not return until at least mid-2021.

Rows of empty seats aboard a Delta flight during the coronavirus outbreak on March 17, 2020. More

REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

And when that demand does return, the industry will not be the same as before.

There's uncertainty about which airlines will survive, how many people will want to fly after a pandemic, and the what kind of new precautions airlines may take in future.

John Strickland, an independent air transport consultant, told Business Insider that one thing is for sure: "Aviation is going to be smaller."

And among the things at risk are Europe's famously cheap flights, which regularly let people fly for the equivalent of just a few dollars, and for some underpin their entire way of life.

A man pulling a suitcase walks past a billboard advertisement for RyanAir in August 2018 in Schoenefeld, Germany. More

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Liberal aviation restrictions, plus an abundance of airlines competing with each other — far more than in the US — resulted in what are often very low prices. With Ryanair, outside of peak times, flights across Europe rarely cost more than €100 ($109), and its sales sees flights for as little as €9.99, €5, or even €0.01, for flights.

"Those markets have grown enormously because many people who couldn't afford to travel before have done so whether it is for visiting friends and family going on holiday," Strickland said.

The result is not only uber-cheap flights, but the knock-on effects of tourism booms and people moving to work all over the continent.

Among the largest are Irish airline Ryanair and UK airline EasyJet, the biggest and fourth-biggest airlines in the world respectively by their number of routes.

Both are hurting from the crisis — and any collapses, or changes to their models, would have huge impacts on the way people fly.

The biggest low-cost airlines are under immense pressure

The Irish Times reported that Ryanair is now operating fewer than 20 flights a day, less than 1% of their usual daily average of 2,500.

And EasyJet is not offering any flights. It has grounded its entire fleet of planes and is furloughed its 4,000 cabin crew based in the UK.

Grounded Ryanair and EasyJet planes grounded in Poland's Paul II Krakow-Balice International Airport in March 2020. More

Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The airline has deferred 24 of the planes it had ordered from Airbus, after Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou, the airline's founder, said the airline would run out of money in August unless it scrapped the entire £4.5 billion order for 107 planes, which said were now "useless."