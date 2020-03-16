Coronavirus reality check: 7 myths about social distancing, busted

States and communities around the country are beginning to take steps to reduce human contact to slow the spread of COVID-19. This "social distancing" includes canceling public gatherings such as sports events, restricting or shutting down public transportation, closing schools and other restrictions.

The goal is to make transmission harder for the virus. This will buy time for communities to prepare and will ultimately reduce the peak demand on health care, which has reached catastrophic levels in Wuhan, China, northern Italy and elsewhere, and is beginning to strain places like Seattle.

Many cities undertook just these measures over 100 years ago to blunt the impact of the 1918 influenza pandemic. Those that acted swiftly and decisively were rewarded with fewer cases and a lower peak of cases, relieving the demand for medical care.

Momentum is now building to impose social distancing once again. We strongly support these measures, which will save lives. But it’s critical to be smart about them. Here are some myths about social distancing and the reality as best it can be understood right now.

Myth: Social distancing is only for the elderly and those with high-risk conditions.

Reality: The goal of social distancing is to protect individuals, especially the most vulnerable, but the way to do that is to slow down transmission. All of us can become infected and transmit infection. All of us must contribute to slowing down transmission by staying away from crowded places (especially indoors), reducing the number of contacts we have, avoiding people who are coughing or sneezing, and staying home and really isolating ourselves if we have those symptoms. All of this helps reduce the rate of spread, reduce the number of people who will eventually get infected, and protect those who are most at risk if they do get infected.

Myth: Only people who have tested positive for COVID-19 need to stay home and isolate themselves.

Reality: Unfortunately, the United States has nowhere near the number of tests we need. Until that changes, we can test only the sickest cases (and a fraction of all mild cases for surveillance and public health tracking). As the weather gets warmer, flu and colds will become less common, and COVID-19 will become an increasingly likely cause of respiratory infections. Over the next few months, the best advice will be for those with any respiratory infection to stay home and for employers to make that possible.

Myth: Only really large gatherings have to be stopped.

Reality: Events like the Biogen conference in Boston that sparked an outbreak have rightly focused attention on the potential of mass gatherings to quickly spread coronavirus. Cancellations and postponements of large gatherings like NBA basketball games, Broadway plays, theme parks and the Masters golf tournament are a good first step, but that’s not the end of our responsibility.

Former FDA chief: Coronavirus is past containment, but America can limit epidemic

From influenza to measles to severe acute respiratory syndrome, we have stark examples of smaller gatherings lighting the spark for larger outbreaks. In fact, the SARS outbreak was seeded in 2003 from a single person in a hotel who transmitted it to 16 others. Remember, this is not about personal risk, which might be relatively low in small social gatherings. This is about population risk. Because of the lack of testing availability to date, we don’t know who has coronavirus. For now, we assume we all might, and we maintain social distancing and avoid indoor gatherings large and small so we are not the spark that generates another outbreak fire.

Myth: All human interaction needs to be stopped.

Reality: Maybe “physical distancing” would be a better phrase than “social distancing,” because the goal is to separate physically, not emotionally. And staying 100% physically separated is not possible for many reasons — keeping food on the table and medicines in the cabinet, keeping the basics of society functioning and maintaining mental health, to name a few. We absolutely should be stopping nonurgent errands, in-home social visits that can be done with a phone call or FaceTime, and nights out at crowded bars (looking at you, millennials).