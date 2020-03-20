Coronavirus recipe inspiration: Chef Michael Symon shares his recipe for chicken and lemon soup

Looking for meal inspiration that does double duty? Chef Michael Symon shared his recipe for chicken and lemon soup that can be made in bulk and frozen for leftovers that you can have for weeks. Plus, use Symon's pro tip to make leftover chicken salad for lunch.

"Good Morning America" has the full recipe below.

Chicken and Lemon Soup

Ingredients

4 bone-in chickens (whole, thighs, legs -- whatever is available)

1 gallon water

4 carrots

4 stalks celery

1 large onion

6 cloves garlic

2 bay leaves

2 tablespoons black peppercorns

2 tablespoons kosher salt

4 lemons, juiced

1/2 cup cooked rice, pasta or any grain you have in the pantry

4 tablespoons chopped fresh dill, if available



Directions

Place all ingredients except lemon and rice in pot, and bring to a simmer.

Simmer for 4 to 5 hours.

Strain and reserve chicken meat for chicken salad.

Return broth to pot and add lemon and bring to simmer (at this point, you can divide in containers and freeze for later use or it will hold in the fridge for five days).

When ready to serve you can pour over your cooked grain or pasta.

If dill is available, it is a nice finishing herb.

Chicken Salad





Ingredients

Reserved chicken from soup

2 stalks celery

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 lemon, juiced

1 teaspoon of dry spice



Directions

Pull chicken from soup and dice.

Mix with remaining ingredients.

Tips

Chef Symon said this is a great dish to make in bulk and freeze for leftovers that you can have for weeks.

"We are using chicken .. any cut will work including just the bones if that is all that is available to you. You can also make different broths with whatever bones are available (beef, pork, lamb, etc)," he said. "We are using carrots and celery but any root vegetables would also work."

If you can find bone-in chicken, you can get a twofer of chicken broth and tender meat for a chicken salad.

This time of year, fresh herbs and spices may be hard to find. If you have dry spices and herbs in your pantry on hand use while cooking the broth, not as a garnish.

