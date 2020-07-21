Coronavirus relief bill: Republicans fail to agree, raising doubts about a final deal

Republicans remain deeply divided over how to address the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as party leaders enter the negotiations on a fifth package of relief legislation this week, muddying the waters for bipartisan talks that also involve Democrats and senior Trump administration officials.

Several Senate Republicans emerged from their caucus lunch on Tuesday frustrated by the meeting, which exposed lingering concerns among deficit hawks over how much the federal government already has spent on the Covid-19 response and how much more it can afford to do.

"A lot of people were expressing serious concerns that we are spending too damn much money," Senator Ted Cruz told reporters.

Senator Rand Paul, always keen on reducing federal spending, compared the GOP caucus lunch to a meeting of "Bernie bros" or the Congressional Progressive Caucus.





