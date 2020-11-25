Coronavirus risk to consumers from cold chain products 'very low', says Chinese official

·2 min read
FILE PHOTO: Woman checks imported frozen meat at a supermarket in Beijing
FILE PHOTO: Woman checks imported frozen meat at a supermarket in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - The risk to consumers of catching the coronavirus from cold chain food products was "very low," a senior Chinese official said on Wednesday, after China increased inspections of imported frozen foods to the irritation of its trade partners.

The World Health Organization has also said the risk of catching COVID-19 from frozen food is low.

China's screening of cold chain products, which include frozen and other perishable items that must be kept cold, has slowed the trade.

"The risk of consumers catching coronavirus through general contact of cold chain food products and their outer packaging is very low," said Li Ning, deputy director at China National Center for Food Safety Risk Assessment, citing steps by the authorities to prevent goods from passing on the virus.

Screening of cold chain products for the virus showed the detection ratio was 0.48/10,000, officials said.

But Li told a news briefing there was still a risk of infection and those most at risk included "handlers, who repeatedly came into contact with the outer packaging of imported cold-chain food in a particular environment."

A seafood market in the Chinese city of Wuhan is widely believed to be the origin of the pandemic that emerged in late 2019. But the Global Times, a tabloid backed by the ruling Chinese Communist Party, suggested the presence of the virus on imported food raised the possibility it might have come from abroad.

"Taking into account the experience in the past 11 months, we are confident that we can prevent a resurgence of the epidemic and prevent a serious outbreak like the one in early 2020," said Wu Zunyou, chief epidemiologist of China's Center for Diseases Prevention and Control, told the briefing.

China would also strengthen monitoring and inspections of other imported goods and containers in winter, Wu said.

Food producers and operators must ask for COVID-free and disinfection certificates when purchasing imported cold chain products, Chen Xu, an official with the State Administration for Market Regulation, told reporters.

(Reporting by Hallie Gu, Roxanne Liu, and Shivani Singh; Editing by Edmund Blair)

    JOE BIDEN: "America is back." President-elect Joe Biden introduced his new foreign policy and national security team to the world on Tuesday, saying the United States was "ready to lead" again on the global stage. BIDEN: "In fact, in calls from world leaders that I've had, about 18 of them or 20 so far, I'm not sure of the exact number, in the weeks since we won the election, I've been struck by how much they're looking forward to the United States reasserting its historic role as a global leader." With his team standing behind him, Biden said they would shed what he called "old thinking and unchanged habits" in their approach to foreign relations. BIDEN: "For example, we're going to have the first woman lead the intelligence community, the first Latino and immigrant to lead the Department of Homeland Security and a groundbreaking diplomat at the United Nations. We're going to have a principal on the national security council whose full-time job is to fight climate change. For the first time ever that will occur." Each of Biden's nominees, who were masked when not speaking, delivered remarks at the same podium -- an aide wiping it down between each statement. LINDA THOMAS-GREENFIELD: "I want to say to you: America is back. Multilateralism is back. Diplomacy is back." Comments from Biden's pick for U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, reinforced Biden's intention to steer the country away from President Donald Trump's "America First" nationalism... TRUMP: "America first." ...his antagonistic approach to NATO alliances, and abandonment of international agreements. Not long after Biden's event, Trump hosted one of the few annual ceremonies he has left as president, the pardoning of a turkey ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. TRUMP: "Corn, I hereby grant you a full pardon." Behind the scenes, Trump has been waging a losing legal battle to try to overturn Biden's victory, falsely claiming the election was stolen from him. Trump has said he will never concede the election but his administration on Monday finally gave the green light for the formal transfer of power to begin. BIDEN: "I'm pleased to have received the ascertainment from GSA." Trump's critics said the nearly three-week delay undermined the incoming administration's ability to take on the many challenges the country faces.