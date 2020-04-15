Coronavirus runs roughshod over debt-laden belt and road projects

In 2014, the tiny Eastern European country of Montenegro saw an opportunity to catapult onto the world stage when it borrowed US$750 million from China to build a highway between the Adriatic Sea and Serbia. The highway, funded as part of President Xi Jinping's signature Belt and Road Initiative, would spur the economy and help pave the young nation's entry into the European Union.

Six years later, with the coronavirus pandemic destroying lives and economies worldwide, massive debt and "highway to nowhere" concerns hound the 103-mile Bar-Boljare venture and scores of other BRI projects across Asia, Africa and Eastern Europe.

The project has increased Montenegro's public debt to 80 per cent of its gross domestic product (GDP). Its vital tourism industry is reeling. And rating agency Moody's in March downgraded its credit outlook to stable, citing the highway project.

"The Bar-Boljare motorway is not just a roadway, it is a path to the Western value system," Prime Minister Dusko Markovi said last month in the capital of Podgorica, defending his pet project. A government statement added: "Markovi underlined that there was no talk of bankruptcy or 'debt bondage', as it has often been speculated."

Cement pillars rise above the Moraca River as part of the Bar-Boljare highway construction project in Montenegro in 2018. Photo: Reuters

BRI countries such as Montenegro, already deeply indebted to Beijing, face mounting difficulties related to the pandemic as commodity prices plunge, trade falters and exchange rates shift.

"A debt crisis with Chinese characteristics?" warned Germany's Kiel Institute for the World Economy in a report last year citing growing default risks.

Adding to the challenge of managing mounting global indebtedness is Beijing's characteristic lack of transparency.

"The Chinese government considers the details of its overseas lending programme a state secret. No one really knows the numbers," said Brad Parks, executive director of AidData, part of the College of William & Mary in Virginia, and co-author of a study on Chinese lending practices released last month by the Centre for Global Development (CGD).

Experts estimate that developing countries' "hidden debts" to China totalled US$380 billion well before the crisis, more than their obligations to the Paris Club, a group of 19 wealthy creditor nations, combined; the World Bank; or the International Monetary Fund.

"It's hard to identify one weak link in the chain," said Scott Morris, co-author of the study, titled "Chinese and World Bank Lending Terms: A Systematic Comparison Across 157 Countries and 15 Years", and a CGD fellow. "It's the whole chain."

Chinese loans have helped fund much-needed energy, mining, hydropower and other infrastructure projects in more than 100 developing nations under the estimated US$8 trillion Belt and Road Initiative, spurring economic growth and improved living standards.

But analysts say China's singular lending practices leave many developing countries increasingly vulnerable in the current environment.

Kiel cites eerie similarities with the 1970s debt crisis that devastated many of the same vulnerable countries in Latin America and Africa for over a decade.