Coronavirus: Russian ventilators shared with US were built by company on Trump's sanctions list

A Russian Air Force AN-124 plane, similar to that pictured, landed at JFK Airport in New York on Wednesday with a cargo of ventilators to help the city deal with the coronavirus pandemic: (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

A delivery of ventilators, transported from Moscow to New York this week to help deal with the coronavirus pandemic, were manufactured by a Russian company that is currently subject to US sanctions.

NBC News reports that as the boxes of desperately needed ventilators were unloaded at New York’s John F Kennedy Airport, they were discovered to be a model of ventilator called the ‘Aventa-M’ — manufactured by the subsidiary of a sanctioned Russian firm.

Russian media group RBC identified the manufacturer as Ural Instrument Engineering Plant (UPZ), based in Chelyabinsk, almost 1,000 miles east of Moscow. UPZ is part of Concern Radio-Electric Technologies (KRET), a unit of defence and technology conglomerate Rostec.

Both KRET and Rostec have been sanctioned by the US since 2014, forbidding US firms and citizens from doing business with them.

