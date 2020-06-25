Coronavirus: How safe is it to get on a plane?

Many airlines are planning to resume flying, but they first need to reduce the risks of Covid-19

One of the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic has been the massive reduction in global air travel. In April it was down 95% compared with last year.

Some airlines grounded their entire fleets, while others focused on cargo flights, in an effort to help keep supply chains functioning and make what money they could.

Now, however, many carriers which had suspended operations are starting to return to the skies. EasyJet began offering a limited number of services earlier this month, for example. Ryanair has done the same - and says it wants to reintroduce 40% of its schedule from July. Air France and Lufthansa have also begun offering a bare-bones schedule. All are hoping to ramp up services as demand returns.

In the UK, the situation has been complicated by the introduction of controversial quarantine rules on 8 June - which currently force passengers to isolate themselves for two weeks after arriving in the country. But the government is widely expected to set up a number of "air bridges" or "travel corridors", which will allow people to travel from countries seen as being a low infection risk, where the quarantine rules will not apply.

This could allow people to travel to popular holiday destinations this summer. But can they fly safely, or will they be at risk of infection?

EasyJet resumed a limited number of flights earlier this month More

The Covid-19 coronavirus is still relatively new, so accurate data on how it can spread between aircraft passengers is in short supply. But previous studies have looked at the spread of other respiratory illnesses.

Based on the available information, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention generally tries to track down people sitting in the two rows in front and the two rows behind passengers found to have serious infections.

A 2018 study by researchers from Emory University in Atlanta attempted to model how passengers and crew moved about an aircraft, and how that might affect the transmission of infectious diseases.

"A droplet-mediated respiratory infectious disease is unlikely to be directly transmitted beyond one metre from the infectious passenger. Thus, transmission is limited to one row in front of or in back of an infectious passenger," the researchers concluded.

But contrary to this, earlier research - led by the same academics - had shown that in real life cases passengers with Sars or influenza actually appeared to have infected a number of people well outside their immediate area.

Their explanation was that some of those who became ill had become infected in the airport, while embarking or disembarking from the plane, or from touching contaminated surfaces, rather than by breathing in infected droplets.

The simulations also indicated that, because cabin crew moved around the aircraft and had numerous contacts with different passengers, they could generate several new infections, and concluded "it is imperative that flight attendants not fly when they are ill".

Meanwhile, public health officials in Canada say they did not find any cases of further infection after two passengers on a flight from Guangzhou to Toronto were found to have Covid-19. The flight had 350 people on board, and lasted for 15 hours.

Airbus's chief engineer Jean-Brice Dumont argues the air inside modern aircraft is intrinsically very clean More

Although many people might think that sitting in a confined space for long periods would inevitably spread infections, the chief engineer at aerospace giant Airbus insists that is not the case.

Jean-Brice Dumont argues that the way modern aircraft are designed means that the air is intrinsically very clean. "Every two to three minutes, mathematically, all the air is renewed," he says. "That means 20 to 30 times per hour, the air around you is completely renewed."