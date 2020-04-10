The coronavirus scare brings fresh tension between Canada and the U.S.

The coronavirus crisis has increased tension between Canada and the United States, bringing a new challenge to the longtime amity that has existed between the neighboring nations.

The friction has been felt intimately amid COVID-19 fears, which has resulted in U.S. citizens being unwelcome in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver and in multiple cities and rural crossroads across the country because of health concerns tied to the possible spread of the virus.

Much of Canada shuddered when President Trump floated the idea last month of battling the virus by deploying troops at the world’s longest land boundary to protect against anyone infected with the virus entering the U.S.

This contretemps followed a series of episodes that shook Canadian confidence in its southern neighbor and longtime ally. Canadian diplomats were troubled by Trump’s public doubts about the value of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and his insistence on the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

In addition, Trump and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau repeatedly have jousted, with the president once describing Trudeau in a tweet as “Very dishonest & weak” after he left a 2018 G-7 summit in Quebec.

To many, the relationship has felt unusually uncomfortable considering the many historical ties that bind the countries, beginning even before they became nations.

For centuries, people have traveled north for any number of reasons including Loyalists fleeing Revolutionary passions in the 18th century or runaway slaves traveling the Underground Railroad to Canadian safety in the 19th century or Vietnam-era war resisters fleeing the draft in the 20th century. Many of them found safety and serenity in a land that, in the words of the British North America Act of 1867, considered the country’s founding constitution, is grounded in “peace, order and good government."

“The Canada-U.S. relationship no longer feels special and that's in large part Trump's doing," said Stéfanie von Hlatky, a political scientist at Queens University in Kingston, Ontario.

“From his erratic behavior in the NATO context to the renegotiation of NAFTA, the latest coronavirus-related jabs are keeping up with the trend of carelessness when it comes to how the U.S. is dealing with its close allies," she said. "Canada will probably have to deal with other issues as a direct result of how Trump is mishandling the pandemic crisis."

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said at a news conference last week that Canada had made clear its opposition to the Trump administration's idea for border troops.

“This is an entirely unnecessary step which we would view as damaging to our relationship," she said.

The Trump administration subsequently backed away from the proposal. Officials also have said that leaders from the two countries have discussed the pandemic and their close cooperation in fighting the coronavirus.

In recent days, Canadians have expressed worry that people traveling north into the country may spread the the coronavirus. They are especially concerned that truck drivers permitted to cross the 5,525-mile border between the two countries may bring COVID-19 along with commercial goods.

Many in Canada have said they worry that the 1,600 nurses who live in Windsor, Ontario, and commute daily to hospitals in Detroit may bring the virus home with them, and that they were upset by Trump’s demand that the 3M Corp. cease sending N95 medical-grade face masks to Canada because he wanted them for domestic use.

“There are concerns especially about people from New York,” said Stéphane Roussel, a specialist in Canadian international relations at the Montreal campus of the Ecole nationale d’administration publique. “There are lots of links between Montreal and New York, and there have been cases of contamination in Quebec from people who traveled to New York City for a couple of days. It’s become a matter of concern."

There have been squalls in the two countries’ relationship before. Canada, which had participated in the Korean War and the 1991 Gulf War, refused to join George W. Bush’s “coalition of the willing” in the Iraq war that began a dozen years later. The country was deeply offended when Trump cited “national security” concerns in imposing steel and aluminum tariffs on imports from Canada in 2018.