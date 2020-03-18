After coronavirus school closings, will states need to hold kids back, institute summer school?

PHOENIX – Keiko Dilbeck, principal of Kino Junior High in Mesa, Arizona, feels sick to her stomach every time her students leave for a break.

She worries about their lives at home and how much they could lose academically. And she knows they worry, too — about whether they'll have enough food, about whether a parent will be around to take care of them. Some even worry if they'll have a place to sleep.

Dilbeck's school, which serves a majority of low-income students, is closed until March 27 – at least – under Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's orders. She's anxious about how all of her students will fare through such a long period away.

"I have 1,100 kids, and I want to be in contact with every single one of them, and I can't," she said. "It's a very hopeless feeling."

Most of the country's children are out of school as districts, charters and private schools shutter in response to coronavirus concerns. And they could be home for a long time: Kansas on Tuesday became the first state to close schools for the rest of the academic year.

The pandemic may close schools down until summer break in other states, too. That means some children could go without formal schooling for as long as six months.

When will school reopen? No date in sight, and schools struggling to put learning online

Some educators and parents already are worrying about how to make up for lost time. Among the options: holding summer school or using part of the 2020-21 academic year to make up for this year. Schools could even allow parents to keep their child in the same grade next year, as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Tuesday.

Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers union, downplayed the concern about lost time.

"Let’s remember that we’ve actually gone from August to September through the middle of March and have had most of this school year before people start panicking that we’ve lost an entire year," she said.

Many schools have begun experimenting with various modes of online learning so kids can continue their work while at home. But teachers, principals and researchers fear closures could widen the achievement gap between students who have access to resources like laptops and high-speed internet and those who don't.

And it's unclear whether a digital classroom can take the place of a real one.

"This is an unprecedented situation," said Douglas Harris, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institute, a public policy think tank. "Even if every teacher could teach every student online, it still wouldn't be as good as doing it in person."

Ohio coronavirus patient describes her fight: 'Nothing I had ever quite experienced’

What students stand to lose

Low-income students will likely suffer the most during extended school closures.

Wealthier students and low-income students generally improve academically during the school year, said Bruce Fuller, a sociologist at the University of California, Berkeley.

But during the summer, low-income students typically slow their educational momentum while wealthier ones, with access to educational summer camps and other activities, tend to learn on the same curve as during the school year.

"That widening of the summer gap will just keep growing if kids are out for another two months prior to the summer," Fuller said.

Kelly Santora, Principal at Listwood Elementary School in Irondequoit, hands out a laptop to third-grader Mikey Fedor, 8, who stopped at the school with mother Sarah Fedor to get the laptop Tuesday. More

Social distancing: It’s not about you, it’s about us

Educators at Dilbeck's school in Arizona have spent the entire year trying to grow students' reading skills. The work has paid off: Eighth-graders are improving in leaps and bounds, she said.

Now she wonders if they'll lose some of those skills.

"I'm thinking about all of that work, and a lot of my kids don't have books at home," she said. "Some of my kids, they don't have computers. Maybe they have a phone, but you can't do everything through a phone."