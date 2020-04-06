Coronavirus school closures push out student teachers. Will US teacher shortage get worse?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – When Abby Woods started student teaching earlier this year, she didn't expect lengthy, statewide school closures.

A senior education major at the University of Louisville, Woods' semester as a student teacher is one of her last requirements to becoming a certified educator.

But when her Oldham County elementary closed because of the coronavirus, she had to rapidly pivot to virtual lessons to earn her certification.

Instead of working with kindergartners in person, she is now recording herself reading books aloud and preparing virtual phonics lessons for her kids at home.

"It has been a huge adjustment since the school closings," Woods said.

Third grade student teacher Christena Tamayo says goodbye to her students at the end of the school day at Copper Trails School in Goodyear on March 6, 2019. More

Sudden, lengthy closures across the country could capsize student teachers' efforts to become certified and start teaching in their own classrooms. Educators and professors are concerned the switch to remote learning – increasingly, for the rest of the school year – will limit student teachers' exposure to leading lessons and managing a classroom.

The stakes are high: This year's class of new teachers is much-needed amid a national teacher shortage.

Coronavirus updates: Get the latest in USA TODAY's live blog

Teachers under pressure: No matter where they work, they feel disrespect

By 2025, the United States is expected to be short around 200,000 teachers, according to one estimate. Without enough teachers, classrooms — particularly those in high-needs schools — may go without a long-term leader.

But education officials and colleges say they are working to ensure widespread school closures don't prevent the next crop of educators from joining the full-time teaching force this fall.

Amy Kirk, 23, a master’s student studying elementary education at the University of Florida, is in her final semester of a yearlong student teaching internship at Limestone Creek Elementary in Jupiter, Florida.

She taught fourth grade in the fall, and this semester, fifth. Her mentor let her oversee the class most of the time, she said, so she could get as much experience as possible before becoming a full-time teacher.

Virtual learning, though, has been less engaging.

“Being an intern and not a full-time employee for the district, I don’t have a lot of access to online resources," Kirk said. "Coming from being in charge 95% of the time to not having access is a strange transition where I feel helpless."

Not all students have access, either: How coronavirus has changed school for kids without internet

Developing skills for online classrooms

How teachers decide to handle virtual learning could impact how much face-time or lesson-planning experience a student teacher receives. Some might get a standard teacher certification but less experience than intended.

An upside is that student teachers are racking up experience in distance learning.

"We are emphasizing that this is an opportunity for student teachers to develop important skills for their future classrooms, such as flexibility and creativity, along with skills in adapting instruction to individual students or how to incorporate technology to enhance teaching within the classroom," said Zora Wolfe, an education leadership professor at Widener University in Pennsylvania.

Raegan Abshire, a student teacher at Charles M. Burke Elementary, wrote her 39 third-graders letters to connect while schools are closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. More