Before coronavirus, Seattle was under siege by the deadliest flu in history. Here's what life was like.

SEATTLE — As the coronavirus epidemic threatens Seattle, warnings to remain inside are starting to echo the city's 1918 crisis, when the Spanish flu forced many into lockdown.

My great-aunt Violet Harris was 15 when it hit. Partly out of boredom, she began keeping a diary. Her family and friends eventually emerged unscathed, if a little stir-crazy, from the tedium of having schools closed, mandates that masks be worn outside at all times and restrictions on group events.

At least 16 people have died in Washington state because of coronavirus, with most of the fatalities occurring in the greater Seattle area. The city's major employers, including Microsoft, Amazon and Facebook, have told employees to stay home for at least three weeks. Local universities have called shifted to online classes for the rest of the quarter, including the University of Washington's 47,000 students.

The city faced a much different health crisis a century ago. Many people mistakenly believe that Seattle was an epicenter of the Spanish influenza epidemic of 1918, which killed as many as 50 million people as it raged around the globe. That's partly because one of the iconic photos of the global pandemic shows a line of Seattle policemen all wearing masks.

Policemen in Seattle wearing masks made by the Red Cross, during the influenza epidemic. December 1918.

That's actually the opposite of what happened, said Leonard Garfield, executive director of Seattle's Museum of History and Industry.

The epidemic had been spreading through the world in the spring of 1918 but was little reported, in part because national leaders didn't want the fear of it to affect public support for World War I.

The flu reemerged in the fall of 1918, hitting major cities like Boston, Cincinnati and Philadelphia hard. Seattle, home to about 400,000 people at the time and at the far northwest of the country, didn't begin to see cases until slightly later.

"That gave Seattle some time to prepare," said Garfield. "As they saw it coming, they acted fairly quickly. One of the first things they did was to close down large public gatherings and the schools."

At the time, my Great Aunt Vi, as our family called her, was a junior at Lincoln High School. For her, the biggest — and happiest — news of the day was that the schools were closing.

On Oct. 5. 1918, she wrote in her diary: “It was announced in the papers tonight that all churches, shows and schools would be closed until further notice, to prevent Spanish influenza from spreading. Good idea? I’ll say it is! So will every other school kid, I calculate. … The only cloud in my sky is that the (School) Board will add the missed days on to the end of the term.”

Violet Harris, a Seattle resident who lived through the 1918 Spanish flu epidemic, in front of her house near the city's University District.