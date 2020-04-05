Coronavirus Second Order Effects and Improving on Bitcoin With BitTorrent Creator Bram Cohen

The best Sundays are for long reads and deep conversations. Last week the Let’s Talk Bitcoin! Show spoke with BitTorrent Creator and Chia CEO Bram Cohen to discuss the lasting effects of Coronavirus lockdowns and how he believes he’s improved on Satoshi’s approach to distributed consensus.

On this episode BitTorrent creator and Chia CEO Bram Cohen joins the hosts of Let’s Talk Bitcoin! to discuss:

Topic 1 – Second Order Impacts of Coronavirus Lockdowns

Social distancing and the revenge of the Hikikomori

Coronavirus second order effects

It’s an extroverts world but we’re all introverts this month

The AOL moment for Zoom meetings and arguing the potato

Interpersonal compression, ‘zoomers’ and enforced quality time

Will overall deaths go down because of pandemic lockdowns?

The end of “Bus Mode” for Lyft and Uber

Autonomous vehicles, grocery deliveries and the last mile problem

Tampons, cocktail sausages and a very weird month

A friendly government delivery service?

Opportunities in sterilization and social changes that’ll last

Automated cleansing cycles and Far-UVC

Internet infrastructure, Netflix social signaling and the recycling dilemma

Masks, headphones and the changing standard of social isolation



TOPIC 2 – How the creator of BitTorrent thinks he’s created a less wasteful, more distributed, more secure approach to Nakamoto Consensus

Decentralized systems and the critical success of BitTorrent

Naming projects, vegetables and a list of grains

Proof of Space and Time

Warehouses of computers, competitive money burning and Keynesian stimulus

Proof of Work works and that’s a huge accomplishment, but could be better

Centralization, Nakamoto consensus and Proof of Stake

Moats and losing the battle with ASIC-hard consensus algorithms

“Grinding attacks” as the competitive strategy

Fundamental economics, storage capacity and the loophole

Airdrops for something over-resourced and under-provisioned

Losing money on buying “farming” hardware

The early days of bitcoin mining with CPUs

Power and CPUs, GPUs, FPGAs, and ASICs

Hard Drives ,hard drives, hard drives and hard drives

Storing data as proof, but not peoples data is like Proof of Work; the work isn’t useful, it’s just a measuring stick that doesn’t need your name or a long term commitment

Printing lottery tickets with ASICs vs. a hard drive full of bingo cards

Proofs of Space need Proofs of Time

Less wasteful by using an underutilized resource

More distributed because excess hard drive capacity is already distributed and there is no “ASIC” equivalent possible for hard drives. Just better or faster hard drives

More secure because less wasteful and more distributed equal better security in distributed consensus

Breaking, tweaking and proving proofs of time and space

Miners don’t run data centers

UTXOs, message passing on-chain programming environments and walking a fine line between Bitcoin and Ethereum

Rate limiting wallets and reversible paper wallets

Improving colored coins

Decentralized exchange doesn’t need decentralized exchanges

Farming, pre-farming, farming rewards and trailing emissions

Why pre-farm?

Is it viable to farm with AWS?

Carrying hundred dollar bills and Chia’s business model involves loaning Tokens To Large International Companies

Covenants replicate many banking system benefits without requiring banks or centralization

Complexity, Bitcoin Script and Protocol Level Improvements

This episode was sponsored by eToro.com, with music by Jared Rubens, Gurty Beats and Adam B. Levine. Today’s show featured Bram Cohen, Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Stephanie Murphy, Jonathan Mohan and Adam B. Levine with editing by Jonas.

