The coronavirus is set to push the US healthcare system to its limits — here are 8 things that hospitals risk running out of, from masks to ventilators

Laurie Kuypers, a registered nurse, reaches into a car to take a nasopharyngeal swab from a patient at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing station for University of Washington Medicine patients Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Seattle.

AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

Hospitals in the US have found themselves stretched by the coronavirus pandemic.

The pandemic threatens to push their capacities to care for patients to the limits as infection rates swell across the country.

While a number of cases can be handled outside of the hospital, by some estimates, millions of Americans sickened by coronavirus might need a stay in the hospital. The projected volume of patients is beyond the scope of what some hospitals and health systems would be able to handle.

From space, to equipment, to people who can run the equipment, here's what doctors, healthcare experts and government officials are worried we'll run out of.

Read more: An Italian doctor at the epicenter of the coronavirus response shares his best advice for the US to avoid being overwhelmed by the pandemic

Read more: A leaked presentation reveals the document US hospitals are using to prepare for a major coronavirus outbreak. It estimates 96 million US coronavirus cases and 480,000 deaths.

Medical providers are running out of protective gear like masks and gowns.

coronavirus hospital patients maine More





Associated Press/Robert F. Bukaty

Across the front lines of healthcare from primary care offices to intensive care units, medical providers are running low on the protective equipment they need to keep from contracting the virus.

Having masks and other protective equipment is key to following protocols set by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on how healthcare providers should treat patients with COVID-19.

Already, some New York doctors are starting to reuse face masks as they run out of supplies.

Administrators at West-Coast-based Providence St. Joseph Health are assembling their own makeshift face shields as supplies start to dry up, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Some protective gear is kept in a national stockpile, though as demand increases globally, it's fallen into short supply.

Soumi Saha, a senior director of advocacy at Premier, which works with hospitals around the US, told Business Insider that already, one supplier of surgical gowns was facing a shortage after a recall in January, which is compounding the pressure to get materials.

Read more: People are stealing masks and other sterile supplies from hospitals and research facilities amid a global shortage

As the pandemic ramped up, the US struggled with shortages of COVID-19 tests.

coronavirus test More





Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP

As the coronavirus became more widespread, the country's healthcare system wasn't able to test many people suspected of having the virus.

As of March 8, the US had the lowest rate of coronavirus testing per capita of any developed country.

And the tests patients are getting often take days to come back, leaving patients with suspected cases in limbo.

That's starting to change as more automated ways to run the tests have started coming online, ideally speeding up the time it takes to get a result and the amount of tests labs can do. Some organizations are exploring at-home testing as well.

Read more: The US is struggling to ramp up testing for the coronavirus. Here's how healthcare giants and startups are racing to help.