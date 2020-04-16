After coronavirus shutdown, Boeing will resume commercial airplane production starting next week

Boeing says it’s planning to resume all commercial airplane production in the Puget Sound region starting next week, more than three weeks after operations were shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak.

About 27,000 employees will be brought back to work sites ranging from Boeing’s wide-body airplane factory in Everett to its 737 production facility in Renton, using a phased approach, the company said in a news release.

Boeing said it’s taking extra precautions to keep its workers safe.

“The health and safety of our employees, their families and communities is our shared priority,” said Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. “This phased approach ensures we have a reliable supply base, our personal protective equipment is readily available and we have all of the necessary safety measures in place to resume essential work for our customers.”

Employees in the Puget Sound for the 737, 747, 767 and 777 will return as early as the third shift on April 20, with most returning to work by April 21, Boeing said. Employees for the 787 program will return as early as third shift April 23, with most returning to work by April 24.

The 737 program will resume working toward restarting production of the 737 MAX — which has been suspended not only because of coronavirus concerns, but also due to consequences of the worldwide grounding of the MAX fleet.

This week Boeing began ramping up production operations for defense projects such as P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol airplanes for the U.S. Navy and KC-46 tankers for the Air Force. Those operations involve about 2,500 employees.

Operations at Boeing’s South Carolina 787 factory remain suspended while the company assesses how to resume production safely.

Boeing’s airplane assembly operation is considered an essential business, and as such is exempt from Washington state’s stay-at-home order. Nevertheless, the company suspended Puget Sound operations on March 25, in the wake of reports that an inspector at the Everett plant had contracted COVID-19 and died. At the time, Boeing reported that 25 employees in the Puget Sound region had tested positive for the virus.

During the weeks-long shutdown, Boeing conducted deep-cleaning operations and established more stringent workplace policies, in alignment with federal and state guidance. Today the company said it’s following these practices:

Staggered shift start times to reduce the flow of employees arriving and departing work.

Visual controls such as floor markings and signage to create physical distance.

Face coverings will be a requirement for employees at Boeing sites in Washington . Employees are strongly encouraged to bring in their own procedural mask or face covering; those who do not have a mask available will be provided with one.

Providing required personal protective equipment to employees working in areas where physical distancing cannot be maintained for an extended period.

Asking employees to perform self-health checks before coming to work and to stay home if they are ill.

Employee wellness checks at the beginning of every shift and voluntary temperature screening at many manufacturing locations.

Contact tracing when an employee tests positive for COVID-19 to reduce risk to teammates.

Continued virtual meetings and employees who can work from home will continue to do.

Transportation and common areas adjusted for physical distancing.

Providing hand-washing stations in high-traffic areas and additional cleaning supplies.

Boeing said the enhanced measures will continue until conditions allow for a return to regular work and cleaning processes.

