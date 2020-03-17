Coronavirus: What are your rights if working from home?

Everyone should work from home if they can, according to stringent new measures in the UK to combat the spread of coronavirus.

For many people, homeworking will not be possible, but they still face the possibility of 14 days of self-isolation, under the guidelines announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

In the recent Budget, some changes were made to the sick pay system which they may need to fall back on.

There has been concern that people will be more likely to infect others if they do not have incentives to stay at home when they are at risk.

Who needs to work from home?

Everyone who can work from home should do so. That creates practical issues for employers and employees, but workers should be given clear guidance as to what that means for them.

In normal circumstances, anyone working from home should receive an assessment of their domestic workplace. Clearly, this will not be possible at present, but some rights can be made clear. For example, working hours can still be clearly defined, and staff should receive their normal pay.

Who provides the equipment?

An employer is responsible for equipment they supply, and must say what it should be used for.

The question of who covers the running costs should ideally be outlined as soon as possible, and would normally be part of any working from home agreement.

Given the current situation, extra costs, such as phone bills, may need to be claimed. Employers will need evidence, but can explain how the expenses system works, and whether these costs are taxable.

What about security?

Employees should only take home documents that are proportionate to their job, and should take particular care over safekeeping.

If personal laptops or mobile devices are used to connect to workplace servers, employers are advised to ensure these are through secure links. If it is particularly sensitive, work equipment should be supplied.

"The data commissioner will treat cyber and data breaches that happen whilst staff work from home in exactly the same way as if happened in the workplace, attracting the same penalties," warns James Medhurst, a senior associate in the employment law team at legal firm Royds Withy King.

Banner image reading 'more about coronavirus' More

Banner More

Are workers insured?

If a business regularly has staff working from home, it is likely that Employers Liability Insurance will already cover staff irrespective of where they work. If home working is entirely new to a company, business owners should check the wording of their policy and amend it accordingly, Mr Medhurst says.

Who is responsible for workers while they work?

An employer has a duty of care for staff, even if they are working at home.

The requirements of the health and safety legislation apply to homeworkers too, according to the employment conciliation service Acas.

What if I cannot work from home?

Owing to the financial pressures, some businesses have asked staff to take unpaid leave.

Employers have the right to tell workers to take holiday if they decide to shut for a period of time. However, they usually must give the employee twice as much notice as the period of leave being taken. So for one week of annual leave, they would have to give two weeks of notice.

It is impossible for many people to work from home. However, under the new guidelines, if one person in any household has a persistent cough or fever, everyone living there must stay at home for 14 days.

Closed sign More

Will I get paid if I self-isolate in this way?

Provisions for sick leave vary from company to company.

Many employees will have contracts that allow them their normal pay while they are unable to work because they are sick.

Even where people do not get their fully paid sick leave, or if they work in jobs where they do not have contractual sick leave, there may be minimum payments they can rely on, known as statutory sick pay.