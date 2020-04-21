A coronavirus side effect: lots of lawsuits

Tents begin to appear as workers tend to passengers disembarking from the Grand Princess cruise ship at the Port of Oakland in March. (Josh Edelson / AFP Getty Images)

Carnival Corp. is facing lawsuits from several passengers who claim they weren't warned of the high risk of being infected with the novel coronavirus on the company's cruise ships.

Wells Fargo,, Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and US Bancorp have been sued by small businesses that missed out on coronavirus rescue loans because, the small firms contend, the banks first processed big loans that generated big fees rather than on a first-come-first-served basis.

Six Flags Magic Mountain is being sued by a theme park fan who objects to the park collecting monthly payments for his membership pass while the park is closed due to the pandemic.

Crisis and calamities spark finger pointing and demands for compensation, and the coronavirus outbreak is no different. Like the pandemic, coronavirus-related legal disputes are likely to be widespread and drag on for years.

"You are going to see more lawsuits," said Brian Kabateck, an attorney and chairman of the board at Loyola Law School. "They are going to keep coming. Things that you and I can't even imagine, they are going to be coming."

A litigation surge followed the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, including lawsuits by victims and families alleging that aviation companies and the owners of the World Trade Center failed to anticipate the possibility that terrorists could hijack planes and crash them into buildings.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was sued for its alleged failure to protect New Orleans from the storm's floodwaters.

Los Angeles police and fire departments, along with insurance companies, were sued after the widespread unrest of 1992, accusing them of failing to protect victims or refusing to pay out insurance claims.

Floods, terrorist strikes, riots and illness generate waves of lawsuits because victims often try to find someone to blame for their misfortunes while opportunistic attorneys will look to capitalize on the crisis, Kabateck said. In addition, companies that put profits ahead of the safety of their customers during a crisis are sure to face lawsuits, he added.

"Here you have a crisis that is not only the likes of which we've never seen before, but it affects so many people," Kabateck said.

The latest litigation surge includes lawsuits by federal, state and local agencies, accusing companies of price gouging on items such as face masks, paper towels and hand sanitizers and selling fake coronovirus cures.

The U.S. Department of Justice shut down a website in March that offered a vaccine kit to fight off the virus for $4.95. The state of Alaska sued a man for buying thousands of N95 masks and selling them at a huge markup. The lawsuit seeks to collect $25,000 in penalties and to force the man to repay the markup price to his customers.

Although the outbreak forced the closure of most civil courts in California since March, that has not stopped attorneys from filing the suits. Getting the cases before a jury is likely to take even longer than usual.

Luminosa, a 2,260-passenger ship, is part of Costa Cruises' fleet. (Costa Cruises) More

Carnival Corp., the parent company of Carnival Cruises, Princess Cruises, Costa Cruises and others, has been named in several lawsuits, stemming from coronavirus outbreaks on ships that set sail after the virus had begun to spread around the world.

James and Kelea Nevis of Arizona filed a suit against Costa Cruise Lines on April 14 in Florida, claiming they both contracted the coronavirus on a 30-day cruise to the Caribbean on the Costa Luminsoa, which set sail from Florida on Feb. 24.

They claim in the lawsuit that Costa Cruises should have canceled their trip considering the virus had already spread on a previous voyage of the Diamond Princess ship and the CDC issued a statement on Feb. 18, highlighting the risk of infections on a ship.

"If you're going to still set sail then have precautions in place," said Jeremiah Lowe, an attorney representing the Nevis.

The lawsuit, which seeks more than $1 million in damages, alleges that the crew of the Luminosa didn't ask passengers to isolate themselves in their staterooms until March 15, after several passengers already fell ill and were taken off the ship for treatment.