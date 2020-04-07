Coronavirus: Six industries crying out for help

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, more and more sectors of the economy are feeling the strain.

And with banks under fire for denying emergency loans to some firms, it's hardly surprising that the UK's government is facing more calls for direct intervention.

The list covers big chunks of the country's infrastructure and vital transport links, but also other, less obvious economic areas that are no less important to society.

But all of them have one thing in common: they fear that the coronavirus crisis will inflict lasting damage on them.

Airlines

The aviation industry was one of the first sectors to petition the government for a bailout. As country after country has imposed restrictions on travel in a bid to halt the spread of the virus, airlines have been seeking state aid to avoid going out of business for good.

At the end of last month, a group of 38 MPs wrote to Chancellor Rishi Sunak urging him to take steps to support airlines during the coronavirus pandemic.

The move was backed by the airline industry, with Tim Alderslade, chief executive of Airlines UK, saying: "We are now entering the danger zone, and we urge government to change tack and start to engage on a sector-wide basis before it's too late."

Virgin Atlantic, for one, has indicated that it intends to ask for a government bailout worth hundreds of millions of pounds.

But so far, Mr Sunak has said airlines should find other forms of funding and not turn first to the government.

Road haulage

Other forms of transport are also facing tough times because of coronavirus. The road haulage industry, which moves goods from warehouses to shops across the country, is the latest to seek more help from the government.

Richard Burnett, chief executive of the Road Haulage Association, told the BBC's Today programme that he was hopeful about the prospect of aid.

"Government are definitely recognising how critical and how important we are," he said. "We are keeping the country fed at the moment."

But for one haulier, Andrew Howard, who owns Peterborough-based PC Howard, financial relief can't come soon enough. He said that because non-essential shops had been closed, the firm was moving fewer goods.

"We are now moving our lorries only partly loaded, typically two-thirds loaded," he told the Today programme, "and that means we are losing money every single day, every time we send a vehicle out."

Ferries

Ferry companies transport people and goods in and out of the UK. But because of the steep drop in passenger numbers, the firms are cutting back on services, putting essential supplies of food and medication at risk.

Those suspending their passenger services include P&O Ferries, which carries about 15% of the UK's imported goods, including food and medicines. It is furloughing more than 1,000 staff, using the government's job retention scheme.

P&O Ferries told the BBC that the company needs £257m to keep going. The BBC understands the company wants £150m of that to come from the government.

Bob Sanguinetti, chief executive of the UK Chamber of Shipping, told the BBC: "What we're asking for is not a wholesale bailout, it's for the government to share and underwrite some of the risk and the costs to allow the ferry companies to continue providing that vital, lifeline service to the country."

Steel

