Coronavirus: The slow death of the American all-you-can-eat buffet

The Shady Maples Smorgasbord - specialising in Amish food - is requiring a mask and gloves

A dining experience beloved by generations of hungry Americans is in danger of being spoiled by the coronavirus pandemic.

Buffets - from the humblest hotel breakfasts to the grandest casino banquets - are struggling to stay afloat as new health restrictions come into place and wary diners eschew the self-serve dining tradition.

As many buffets go out of business across the US, others are innovating and trying desperately to keep the business model relevant and appetising.

What is the problem?

Susan Yin, the owner of Jack's Fresh in downtown Washington DC, tells BBC News that her average sales have dropped nearly 90% after they re-opened two months ago following a two month closure.

Jack's Fresh, which specialises in Asian food and American sandwiches, is currently making around $500 (£398) per day, down from an average of $3,500 before the pandemic, she says.

"No people work in this area," says Mrs Yin, referring to the commuters that have mostly been working from home since March. "It's still very quiet."

Bacon and broccoli - why not? More

In March, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which regulates food safety for the federal government, recommended "discontinuing self-service buffets and salad bars" until the pandemic subsides.

Officials said this was due to the communal serving utensils which are frequently touched by multiple patrons who may be contagious, as well as the crowds that can form around some items.

US health officials advise against eating at self-service buffets More

The FDA guidelines note that Covid-19 is not thought to be transferred by the food itself, but rather through respiratory droplets from people in close contact.

On top of the federal guidelines, 38 states have also issued rules restricting buffet service, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Who has been affected?

US buffet sales made about $5bn in 2019, according to The NPD Group, a market research firm, accounting for only about 1% of the total restaurant business.

But from salad bars to smorgasbords, buffets have many loyal followers, many of whom are elderly and thus more vulnerable to the virus.

The owners of Souplantation and Sweet Tomatoes - which specialised in healthy foods - announced in May that they were declaring bankruptcy and permanently closing 97 restaurants, leaving 4,400 employees out of work.

Sweet Tomato, a chain which specialised in healthy foods, went out of business in May More

A sign tells customers to wear masks More

According to The NPD Group, buffet restaurants earned about $106m in May 2020, amounting to roughly one-third of the total from the same month in 2019.