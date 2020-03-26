Coronavirus: A snapshot of American life under lockdown

How has your life changed because of the coronavirus? The answer will depend a lot on where you live.

Around half the people in the US have been told to stay at home in a bid to try to stop the spread of the virus. That means tens of millions of other Americans are living under less stringent restrictions.

Some are still out gallivanting. Many, though, are hunkering down following social distancing guidance.

Here is a look at how some Americans in very different parts of the country are reacting to their own "new normal".

GEORGIA

Coronavirus cases: 1,247

Restrictions: No state-wide stay-at-home orders but bars and nightclubs are closed and public gatherings over 10 are banned.

Making masks for hospital workers

Courtney Eidson lives in Sharpsburg, a small rural community south of Atlanta. She's a graphic designer and is staying at home with her husband, a commercial appraiser, and her two sons.

She's angry at the shortage of protective equipment for those on the frontline of the outbreak.

"We've been caught with our pants down," she says. "At least you should have had enough masks for healthcare workers."

Her son Sam, 16, is now working on a Boy Scout project to make surgical masks for a local hospital, creating them from sewing patterns. The whole family is pitching in.

CALIFORNIA

Coronavirus cases: 3,023

Restrictions: Residents must stay at home except to perform essential services, buy groceries, take a walk or get medical help.

Biking and beverages

Mark Madeo, 53, a photographer and actor in San Francisco, says that the virus - for all its peril - has helped bring people together. The city is in "lockdown", he says, and he is hunkering down in his apartment except for bike rides and twice-daily trips to a liquor store near his house - often for Kombucha.

He has shopped there for more than a decade, but says that in the age of coronavirus the place has become a vital part of life. People maintain a proper distance in the shop, he adds, but still "it gets very chatty."

PENNSYLVANIA

Coronavirus cases: 1,284

Restrictions: Schools are closed, and a stay-at-home order is in place in some counties.

Living room becomes a bingo hall

During the day Kristin Stanzak and her husband, Craig, run a take-out sandwich shop in Beaver. They are worried about their business, and so they are working harder than ever. Meanwhile their oldest son, who is 22, watches his younger sister and brother at home and helps them with school assignments.