Coronavirus: South Africa braces for the worst

As the number of coronavirus cases in South Africa rises quickly, BBC Africa correspondent Andrew Harding visits a poor neighbourhood in the main city Johannesburg to see how it will cope with an outbreak.

In the narrow, muddy alleys, lined with makeshift homes, that lead down to a rubbish-strewn stream on the edge of Alexandra township, there is no real debate about whether this continent is likely to cope with coronavirus.

"If the virus comes here it's going to kill everyone," said electrician Nicholas Mashabele, watching a crowd of men playing cards beside a communal tap and an open drain. The other men nodded in agreement, although 80% of people who are infected only develop mild symptoms.

"We don't have money to buy hygiene [products] to protect ourselves. We're living in high risk," added Mr Mashabele.

'Containment now is crucial'

As in many poorer communities around South Africa, and indeed across the continent, families in informal settlements in Alexandra on the outskirts of Johannesburg often live in cramped single rooms and share communal outdoor toilets with dozens of neighbours.

Many people live in squatter camps in South Africa's biggest city, Johannesburg

Simple suggestions to battle coronavirus - like washing hands regularly - present fundamental challenges.

"We are going to struggle," said Mr Mashabele's wife, Shebi Mapiane, as she prepared an evening meal for her three children in the tiny upstairs room they rent.

"My neighbour is just here," she added, pointing to the wall. "If I catch it, he'll catch it, and everyone will catch it. So, it's dangerous."

That concern is shared by many health experts in South Africa, some of whom privately describe the continent as "a tinderbox".

"My biggest worry is... if this spills over into poorer communities where it's more difficult to identify patients and to contain [the virus]," said clinical biologist Dr Alison Glass.

"That's why containment now is so crucial."

South Africa's government has urged people to travel only if it necessary

Compounding those worries is uncertainty about the impact of the new virus on people already living with HIV - particularly the estimated 2.5 million in South Africa who are not taking anti-retroviral drugs.

"In those individuals we're likely to see more severe infections," said Professor Salim Abdool Karim, who heads the country's leading Aids research centre in the coastal city of Durban.

Learning from Asia and Europe

But in the wealthier Johannesburg neighbourhood of Richmond, a very different picture of South Africa's readiness to deal with the virus was on display. Cars pulled over to park outside a private laboratory where groups of medics in protective gear stood ready to perform "drive-in" Covid-19 tests.

"I was starting to present with a bit of a cough, and a slightly sore throat," said a university student who had driven himself to be tested after a fellow student was confirmed to have the virus.

The South African government, its National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), and the health system at large have been widely praised for their initial response to the pandemic, and appear to have made good use of the extra weeks this continent has been given - as the pandemic has torn through Asia and Europe - to learn from the mistakes and successes of other nations.

"Fortunately, our country is well prepared. When I look at what we know about this virus I have minimum cause for concern," said Professor Karim.

"If we take steps and ensure we react appropriately and take the necessary precautions I think we'll be able to contain this infection."