Coronavirus in South Africa: Deciding who lives and dies in a Cape Town township

The BBC's Andrew Harding visits a township in South Africa's coastal city of Cape Town to see how it has been hit by coronavirus.

While the surfers are back out in large numbers on the waves in False Bay, taking advantage of an easing of some lockdown rules in South Africa, just inland on the sandy, windswept plains of Khayelitsha, coronavirus is spreading fast through the impoverished, crime-ridden township and, in the process, highlighting some of the challenges this whole country is likely to face in the coming weeks.

"Yes, we're definitely seeing very big numbers currently here," said Dr Ayanda Trevor Mnguni, head of internal medicine at the 300-bed Khayelitsha District Hospital.

When the health workers need treatment

In a health service already wrestling with a historic shortage of nurses, Dr Mnguni has already had to triple the number of medical staff, and turn the entire hospital into a Covid-19 ward.

But now many of his key workers are, themselves, succumbing to the virus.

"We've got a lot of staff who are infected. We've had a week where we lost our porters. The following week it was our radiographer. A week after that… our staff from the laboratory," said Dr Mnguni.

The strains have exposed the underlying health issues in the community.

"The majority of our nurses are themselves patients who've got diabetes and hypertension, so that puts a huge strain on the system. Also, we're noticing an explosion of undiagnosed diabetics, who are now being diagnosed as a result of Covid. And that obviously overwhelms our emergency unit," added Dr Mnguni.

'Spreading like wildfire'

With its own wards full, Khayelitsha District Hospital is sending new cases across the road to a new facility, built, in the space of one month, in a sports hall, and run by Médecins Sans Frontières - an organisation that has been a familiar presence in the neighbourhood for 20 years, focusing on the battle against HIV/Aids.

South Africa Covid-19 crisis. [ Confirmed cases: 159,333 ],[ Total deaths: 2,749 ],[ Most deaths: aged 60-69 (717); 50-59 (652); 40-49 (339); 80-89 (246) ],[ Male deaths: 1,444 ],[ Female deaths: 1,301 ],[ Worst-affected area: Western Cape (64,377 cases and 1,896 deaths) ], Source: Source: South African government (1 July), Image: More

The MSF clinic is one of many steps that this province - the Western Cape - has taken to prepare for an anticipated surge of cases.

"Already this is spreading like wildfire," said Eric Goemaere, a Belgian MSF Doctor who has spent many years in Khayelitsha.

"We are having to take some tough decisions. There's no point sending the extremely sick cases back to the referral hospital because they don't have the staff or the equipment. The hospitals in this region cannot cope," he said.

Instead, the most severe cases are left in a palliative care section in the corner of the sports hall, while the precious supplies of oxygen are reserved for those perceived to have a better chance of recovery.

Everyone volunteering to help

Dr Goemaere, who has long experience fighting TB, HIV and Ebola, emphasised the importance of a community health approach - outsourcing as much work as possible in order to reduce pressure on hospitals.