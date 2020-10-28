Coronavirus: South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa self-quarantines

Cyril Ramaphosa removed his mask when speaking at the dinner but has no symptoms

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa is self-quarantining after a guest at a dinner he attended later tested positive for Covid-19.

The president is not showing symptoms and will perform his duties remotely, his office said in a statement.

Mr Ramaphosa is the latest world leader forced to self-quarantine because of the outbreak.

US President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson are among leaders who have contracted Covid-19.

South Africa has reported the highest number of Covid-19 cases in Africa.

Mr Ramaphosa had imposed one of the strictest lockdowns in the world to curb the spread of the virus, but later eased restrictions.

He would be tested "should symptoms manifest", and was currently in self-quarantine, his office said.

The president attended a fundraising dinner hosted by the Adopt-a-School Foundation at a hotel in the commercial hub of Johannesburg on Saturday.

The dinner was attended by 35 guests - one of whom showed symptoms the following day and test results received on Tuesday confirmed he had Covid-19.

"The event adhered stringently to Covid-19 protocols and directives on screening, social distancing and the wearing of masks.

"The president himself removed his mask only when dining and addressing the guests," the president's office said.