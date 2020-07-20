Coronavirus in South Asia: Is a lack of testing hiding scale of the outbreak?

India has now crossed the million mark and has the third largest number of coronavirus cases in the world after the US and Brazil.

That's not surprising given its huge population, but its neighbours have also been hit hard by the virus.

We've been looking at the scale of the outbreaks in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.

Global hotspot

With cases doubling every 20 days, India is now a global hotspot for coronavirus. The numbers are still rising fast.

However, the number of daily cases elsewhere in the region has followed a different trajectory, with confirmed infections showing a downward trend in most countries, after steep increases in May and June.

In Pakistan, with the second-highest number of total cases in the region, there is cautious optimism about the downward direction of the infection curve.

From a peak in mid-June of almost 6,000 new infections each day, that figure has fallen to less than 2,000 by mid-July.

However, concerns remain and some say it's too early to conclude that the virus is under control.

Similarly, Bangladesh, which has seen a total caseload of 196,323 as of July 16, saw its highest daily cases between mid-June and the beginning of July.

After that, it has seen a downward curve in positive cases, with the infections currently doubling every 28 days.

Afghanistan's doubling rate is slower than its neighbours', currently every 41 days. But questions have been raised about the reliability of its official figures.

Nepal and Sri Lanka have much lower levels of infection overall. In Nepal, the government imposed a lockdown which went on for 100 days. In that period, most of the cases detected were in areas bordering India.

Recent trends show daily numbers coming down, but experts suggest that may partly be because cases in the community are going undetected.

Sri Lanka has had spikes of infections since April but has managed to keep numbers low. It has implemented a tight lockdown, traced contacts of positive patients and imposed strict quarantine rules for those infected.

"A thorough contact-tracing system was in place using public health officers, local police, intelligence officials and local administrative officials," says BBC Sinhala's Saroj Pathirana.

Sri Lanka has recently lifted the lockdown ahead of forthcoming parliamentary elections.

Low rates of testing

South Asia has about a quarter of the world population, but only 11% of total recorded infections are from this region.

"Total number of cases per million in India and the rest of South Asia are low, but so is the number of tests per million," says virologist Dr Shahid Jameel.