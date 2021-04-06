Coronavirus in South Asia: Where are numbers going up again?

Shruti Menon - BBC Reality Check
·4 min read
Cases in South Asian countries are rising
There's a renewed surge in coronavirus cases some South Asian countries

India has the third largest number of coronavirus cases in the world, and its infection numbers are rising again.

Neighbouring countries are also seeing cases rising, as they attempt to ramp up vaccination programmes which only started in the last couple of months.

What's happening to cases in India?

India's population of 1.3 billion dwarfs that of its neighbours, so it's no surprise that its overall infection numbers are much higher.

It's now reported more than 100,000 cases in a single day, which is higher than the daily peak during last year's initial coronavirus wave.

And the Indian authorities recently reported the presence of a "double mutant" variant, leading to concerns that this might make the virus more transmissible.

Virologist Dr Shahid Jameel says this variant could be one of the reasons for a sudden surge in India.

Man in Delhi receiving Covid jab
India is now ramping up its vaccination programme

He explains that such a mutation in key areas of the virus's spike protein "may...allow the virus to escape the immune system".

However, more research is needed to understand exactly what this mutation might mean for the spread of the disease and its impact on those who are infected.

India is now ramping up its vaccination programme, which began in mid-January.

More than 60 million people have had one dose, and over 10 million two doses, with the criteria for those eligible for a jab being expanded.

What's happening elsewhere in the region?

Some of India's neighbours are also experiencing an increase in infections.

Time series chart of infections in South Asian states
Time series chart of infections in South Asian states

After going through a second wave in October, Pakistan is witnessing a third surge with infections picking up sharply throughout March.

It has imposed new restrictions in areas with rising cases, making masks mandatory and limiting public gatherings.

Bangladesh imposed a seven-day nationwide lockdown until 11 April amid another big surge in cases there.

Crowds at ferry stations in Bangladesh as a lockdown is announced amid surge in cases
Crowds gather at ferry stations in Bangladesh ahead of new restrictions

Transport services and retail activities have been suspended, and public bodies and private businesses have been told to limit their hours and operate with minimal staffing.

Both countries began their vaccination programmes in the last two months, starting with frontline health workers.

So the proportion of their populations who are vaccinated is currently very small.

In Nepal, there are fears of a second wave, as the country attempts to restart a vaccination drive delayed due to issues with supplies from India.

Guard on duty outside shuttered shops in Rawalpindi
Shuttered shops in a market in Rawalpindi, Pakistan

Afghanistan has also reported a rise in new cases at the start of April, but there are questions about the reliability of its official figures.

In Sri Lanka, daily cases are - by contrast - coming down after a peak in mid-February.

The country started vaccinating its population in late January, but had to temporarily halt the programme due to supply shortages.

They've since reopened schools and resumed their vaccination drive.

How much testing is done in South Asia?

Testing is the key to finding out how the virus is spreading, but testing rates can vary over time.

The Indian government ramped up testing last year, and on a number of occasions achieved over a million tests a day by deploying increasing numbers of rapid antigen tests.

This fell back after cases subsided in December 2020, but has picked up pace again recently.

Woman in India gets a swab test
Woman in India gets a swab test

Dr Shahid Jameel points out that absolute testing numbers do not really show the scale of the pandemic.

"Testing has to increase based on the test positivity rate, not arbitrarily." said Dr Jameel.

Bangladesh was testing over 18,000 a day during its last peak in June last year, but with the recent surge, nearly 30,000 tests a day are being conducted.

Pakistan has also increased its testing levels.

But the level of testing in these countries has generally been far lower than in other countries.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has a benchmark range for adequate testing of between 10 and 30 per positive case in a country or region.

Anything less than this could mean that the true extent of the virus is not really being picked up.

South Asian countries have ramped up testing and Sri Lanka, India and Pakistan now fall within the range deemed adequate by the WHO.

Sri Lanka ramped up its testing massively to nearly 20,000 a day when it witnessed its peak in February this year. It's come down to around 10,000 now.

But Bangladesh is identifying one positive case for every five tests carried out - well below the WHO benchmark.

It's worth noting that some countries such as Australia report the total number of samples tested while others like South Korea report the number of people tested.

India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka all report the total number of tests performed.

Banner image reading &#39;more about coronavirus&#39;
Banner image reading 'more about coronavirus'
Reality Check branding
Reality Check branding

Read more from Reality Check

Send us your questions

Recommended Stories

  • The Palace Releases Two New Pictures of Queen Elizabeth & Prince Charles at Frogmore House

    The pictures offer a sweet look at the royal family's private Easter weekend celebration in Windsor.

  • Michigan to ban youth facility restraints after death of 16-year-old Cornelius Frederick

    Three former Lakeside Academy employees have been criminally charged in last April’s death of Frederick, who had thrown a sandwich. The state of Michigan will ban the use of restraints at all state-run youth facilities after the death of 16-year-old Cornelius Frederick. The teen was in a residential treatment center for at-risk youth in Kalamazoo, Michigan called Lakeside Academy when, according to reports, on April 29, 2020, seven male staff members held him down and put weight on his torso and legs to restrain him for more than 10 minutes after he threw a sandwich at another child.

  • Who was the human winner of Godzilla vs. Kong ? An EW investigation

    Yes, there were also humans in 'Godzilla vs. Kong,' so which of them won the movie?

  • De Kock escapes fake fielding charge after Zaman run out

    South African wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock is unlikely to face any sanction over the run out of Fakhar Zaman during the Proteas' 17-run win in the second ODI, according to reports.

  • Carrefour expands express grocery delivery partnership with Deliveroo

    Europe's largest retailer Carrefour and Deliveroo said on Tuesday they were expanding to France their partnership to bring on-demand groceries in less than 30 minutes their customers' homes. The service is already available in Belgium, Italy and Spain, Carrefour said in a statement. Last year, Carrefour struck a deal with Uber Eats for a home delivery partnership in France and in Belgium, also offering 30-minute home delivery.

  • Abu Dhabi's Etihad starts direct passenger flights to Israel

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Abu Dhabi state carrier Etihad Airways began direct commercial passenger flights from the United Arab Emirates capital to Tel Aviv in Israel - the latest direct air link between the two countries that established diplomatic relations last year. UAE Ambassador to Israel Mohamed Al Khaja and Israel's head of mission to the UAE Eitan Na'eh were on the inaugural flight. "As our countries recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, we have much to look forward to in commercial, diplomatic, technological, health, and tourism exchanges," Khaja was quoted as saying by UAE state news agency WAM.

  • 5 Must-Buy Stocks as Tech Rebounds on Reviving Economy

    Here we pick five tech stocks -- Micron (MU), Logitech (LOGI), Applied Materials (AMAT), Generac (GNRC), McAfee (MCFE) -- that are well-poised to grow in 2021 as the economy gets stronger.

  • Police investigate quintuple shooting in downtown Baltimore

    Police are investigating a quintuple shooting overnight in downtown Baltimore. City police said officers were called around 1:11 a.m. Monday to the 300 block of North Eutaw Street, where a 47-year-old man, a 39-year-old man, a 38-year-old man, a 61-year-old man and a 37-year-old man were shot.

  • Reggie Bullock with a deep 3 vs the Brooklyn Nets

    Reggie Bullock (New York Knicks) with a deep 3 vs the Brooklyn Nets, 04/05/2021

  • JetBlue is promising London-bound passengers free meals, wider seats, and more when service finally starts this summer - take a look

    JetBlue is primed to disrupt the trans-Atlantic market with its impending flights to London and passengers can expect low fares and high frills.

  • The government's $5 trillion stimulus gamble mostly paid off - but missed poorer Americans along the way

    Using the IRS to send stimulus payments glossed over roughly 12 million Americans with incomes below the tax-filing threshold, Fed researchers said.

  • Covid-19 vaccination: India ramps up vaccines as daily cases hit 100,000

    The world's biggest inoculation drive aims to cover 250 million people by July.

  • Migrant child discovered in Rio Grande Valley after being abandoned by group

    Last Thursday, a Border Patrol agent driving in the Rio Grande Valley found a migrant child in distress, with the distraught boy telling the official that the group he'd been traveling with had abandoned him. Their interaction was recorded, and in the video, the 10-year-old is seen crying as he explains that he hadn't been with his parents. Customs and Border Protection told NBC News the boy was found on a rural road near La Grulla, Texas, and he told the agent that he fell asleep and when he woke up, the rest of the group was gone. The boy, a migrant from Nicaragua, is safe, Customs and Border Protection said, and will soon be transferred from a Border Patrol facility to a shelter run by the Department of Health and Human Services. NBC News reports that as of Monday, there are roughly 19,000 unaccompanied migrant children in Health and Human Services and Customs and Border Protection custody, with many having to stay in overcrowded Border Patrol facilities for longer than the 72 hours mandated by law. There has been an overall rise in Central American migrants arriving at the southern border, fleeing poverty, crime, violence, and extreme weather. President Biden said his administration's policy is to turn away most migrants at the border, with the exception of minors, stating last month that the "only people we are not going to let sit there on the other side of the Rio Grande by themselves with no help are children." Recently, there have been several small children rescued along the southern border, including a 6-year-old boy and 5-year-old girl discovered Monday in a rugged area near Jacumba, California. Their mother's name and phone number was written on their arms and they carried a note with her contact information as well. In a statement, Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke said it is "unconscionable that anyone would abandon these small children, and those responsible for smuggling events like this will be aggressively prosecuted." More stories from theweek.comJanet Yellen's proposal to revolutionize corporate taxationDonors must show negative COVID test results to attend Republican National Committee spring retreatReport: Matt Gaetz sought a preemptive pardon from Trump

  • Russia says Myanmar sanctions could lead to civil war, but EU plans more

    The Kremlin's show of support was a boost to the junta that overthrew Aun San Suu Kyi's elected civilian government on Feb. 1. In Myanmar's main city Yangon on Tuesday, protesters sprayed red paint on roads, symbolising the blood shed in a crackdown by the security forces. Among those detained are Suu Kyi, Myanmar's most popular politician, and members of her National League for Democracy, which trounced military-backed candidates in a November election.

  • China made a 'La La Land'-inspired propaganda musical about the life of Uyghur Muslims, which omits all mention of mass surveillance and oppression

    "The Wings of Songs" premiered in China on March 28 and is about a Uyghur, a Kazakh, and a Han Chinese man forming a musical group.

  • The Air Force intelligence veteran Matt Gaetz accused of extortion has denied the accusation, saying he just asked for a loan to help free a hostage in Iran

    Bob Kent said he offered to give Rep. Gaetz credit for the mission, and that it might help him get a presidential pardon.

  • Five killed in Myanmar as troops open fire on protesters

    More than 580 people have been killed, according to an activist group, in the turmoil in Myanmar since a Feb. 1 coup that ended a brief period of civilian-led democracy. Security forces opened fire on Wednesday on protesters in the northwestern town of Kale as they demanded the restoration of Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government, a resident told Reuters. The Mizzima and Irrawaddy news outlets said five people were killed and several wounded.

  • Fun but doomed: LG's most memorable smartphones

    The South Korean firm is giving up on mobiles after repeatedly trying to out-innovate the market.

  • A Miami affair to remember: Larsa Pippen and her married boyfriend split. What we know

    They said it wouldn’t last.

  • EXPLAINER: Minneapolis chief has sought to reform department

    Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo was a star witness for the prosecution Monday at the trial of a former officer charged with killing George Floyd, repeating the criticism he levied after Floyd's death. Arradondo, the city’s first Black chief, fired Derek Chauvin and three other officers the day after Floyd died, and soon afterward labelled it “murder.” He testified Monday that Chauvin's actions were counter to his training and to department values. Arradondo has spent the months since Floyd's death trying to transform a police department derided by critics as brutal and resistant to change, while fighting to preserve it from a liberal City Council that wants to replace it with a public safety unit or cut the number of officers.