Coronavirus: South Korea holds elections in masks and clinics

South Korea is holding an election unlike any other.

Voters must come wearing masks and stand at least 1m apart. They will have their temperature taken, disinfect their hands and wear plastic gloves.

Only then will they be given their voting slip and be allowed to head into the booth to cast their ballot.

These are just some of the measures being taken to allow the scheduled National Assembly election to take place during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Three hundred seats at the National Assembly are being contested. Thirty-five parties have registered candidates, but the race will be between the ruling Minjoo (Democratic) Party and the main opposition, the conservative United Future Party.

Voting takes place amid strict social distancing guidelines

The government's handling of the coronavirus outbreak has dominated all discussions during this election. It has eclipsed fears of a struggling economy and a number of corruption scandals involving presidential aides.

The National Assembly elections are seen as a bit of springboard to test candidates and party popularity ahead of the presidential elections in 2022.

'Our right to vote'

Some critics feared it would be chaos. Instead, all I observed on the days of early voting was calm.

People quietly stood in line at the designated mark, patiently waiting their turn.

"I thought maybe the election should be postponed because people wouldn't turn up," one young female voter told us. "But now that I'm here and see so many others, I'm not worried."

The fear of infection doesn't appear to be keeping people away.

More than 11 million people, about 26% of the population, have cast their votes in advance. Some by post, but most travelled to early polling stations which were set up around the country on Friday and Saturday.

It's been a record early turnout. It's also the first time that 18-year-olds have been allowed to vote. We met a number of them at Seoul Station all excited to take part. The pandemic has not put them off.

South Korea has managed to keep the virus under control for now

"This is about our right to vote," said one waiting in line.

"Voting is something we must do," said another first-time voter. She admitted that the plastic gloves were a little bit "inconvenient" but they made her feel safe.

Voting from quarantine in clinics

South Korea has never postponed an election. Even during the Korean War in 1952, the presidential elections went ahead.

The challenge for officials was how to avoid the risk of infection.

They decided that if someone had a temperature above 37.5C, they would be taken to a separate voting area and kept separate from other people.

Patients being treated for coronavirus were given the option of mailing their ballot.

But polling booths have also been set up outside residential centres which care for hundreds of people with mild symptoms. We watched as one woman in a mask emerged from a facility in her hospital gown and was handed her ballot by staff in full protective clothing.

The booth is outside to help prevent the spread of infection.

"At first thought I couldn't vote and I was disappointed," she told the news agency Reuters. "But once I heard we would be able to vote as well I was thankful for this opportunity."

Those infected with the virus are also supposed to vote