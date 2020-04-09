Coronavirus: How South Korea is teaching empty classrooms

The school bell was chiming as I walked into Miss Ha's English class. It was a cheery melody to mark the start of a new day, the beginning of a new school year.

But there were no students to heed its call.

Instead, alone in an empty classroom, Miss Ha called out names into her laptop.

"Subin, are you there," she asks hopefully. Eventually, Subin responds.

"I've been spending my vacation social distancing," the 16-year-old tells her. "And since we've still been staying home for the last few weeks, my lifestyle has become more slack and lazy."

He smiles. He's being very honest with his new teacher considering this is their first meeting and his first day of high school.

Miss Ha, head of the English department at the Hankuk Academy of Foreign Studies, admitted to me that she was nervous before the class. "Scared even, because I've never used this technology before, but it wasn't as bad as I thought. It can never be like a proper class, but in a situation like this, it's the best option."

Downstairs, after her English Culture class, Miss Yoo is more candid. "It's overwhelming," she said. "We have to adapt to so much change - it's so fast it feels like a tsunami."

For teachers, the technology is one more thing to worry about on top of an already packed set of lesson plans.

For students, the delay and uncertainty over the start of the school year is adding to anxiety about their future.

South Korea has one of the toughest education systems in the world. Students will often study late into the night at special cram schools, especially those who have to sit the notoriously difficult college entrance exam. The Collegiate Scholastic Aptitude Test is a gruelling eight-hour marathon of back-to-back tests which is seen as a pivotal moment in your life in the country.

The Ministry of Education has moved the test date by a few weeks to December, but 18-year-old Choi Yoon-jung is still feeling under pressure.

"I was really happy when the start of school was postponed by a week. It soothed my nerves about my final year. But as the start date got pushed back again and again, it dawned on me - what would happen to our mid-terms and finals? These tests are the final stage to prep for our college entrance exam and what could happen if we can't take these exams?"

Her friend, Yu Su-ha jumped in with her concerns.

"Yeah, they started talking about substituting some mid-terms with a progress review. Then I was really panicking. I mean our school is notorious for being cut-throat on progress reviews. I was thinking, what if we can't go to college because of all this?"

This is not what the South Korean government had planned. In fact, this is what health officials had hoped to avoid.

For the last two weeks from the daily briefing room, the Korean Centre for Disease Control had urged the population to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Think of the children and their education, was the message.

But small clusters of Covid-19 infections still crept through the country. An outbreak at a hostess bar in Seoul, more cases confirmed within hospitals near Daegu, infections among those returning from the US and Europe - they all added to the nation's coronavirus tally .

The start of the school year had already been delayed by five weeks. It could not be put off any longer.

Teaching online was the only way. It will be a disappointment for a government that has been widely praised for its handling of the Covid-19 outbreak. Its aggressive approach to tracing and testing appears to have paid off. But even with all those measures and all that hard work, the risk was still too great to open classrooms.

Schools have remained empty of students over fears of the spread of coronavirus More