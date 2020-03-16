Coronavirus has spared U.S. kids, while flu has killed 144

More than 3,700 Americans have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and at least 69 have died, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University and CBS News. However, U.S. health officials say a relatively small percentage of children have tested positive for COVID-19 and those who have it tend to show milder symptoms. No child deaths have yet been reported.

By comparison, 36 million Americans have gotten the flu this season and about 22,000 have died. Children have been more vulnerable than years past with 144 pediatric deaths reported, according to the latest statistics from the CDC. Eight more child deaths were reported this week.

Read more: on Sunday that kids could still be spreading the disease.

"If a young individual, a child, gets infected, they may do perfectly well from a physical standpoint," he said, "but they may bring it home to a person who is susceptible."

