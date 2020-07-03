Coronavirus spikes in Texas: This hospital has quadrupled capacity yet is almost full

A COVID-19 team at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston works to revive Terry Hill, whose heart stopped while he was being put on a ventilator. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Doctors did everything they could to keep Terry Hill off a ventilator.

They’d treated 140 COVID-19 patients since the pandemic began, almost all successfully, in part by not resorting to ventilators. But as the virus attacked the 65-year-old’s lungs, a medical team in hazmat suits arrived in one of United Memorial Medical Center’s new intensive care isolation wings to insert a breathing tube.

“We have no option,” Dr. Joseph Varon said from behind two masks and a face shield.

Hill nodded, too short of breath to talk. His chest heaved. His heart monitor beeped a steady pulse. Nurses and medical students rushed in and out. On the television above his bed, Hill could see a Texas tavern owner who had sued to stop the governor from closing bars ahead of the July Fourth holiday: “You are not going to put me out of business!”

The medical team pressed closer. Hill caught sight of a plastic hook the size of his hand and a tube as long as his arm. He began to tremble.

Varon called for sedatives. He reached out to steady Hill’s arm.

A team at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston turns over a COVID-19 patient who is having extreme difficulty breathing. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times) More

“You can do this,” he said.

No one could be sure. During the last month, Varon and his staff had lost their first five patients, including a 34-year-old hotel worker. They had also admitted their first colleagues, a nurse and a medical student. A handful of patients were now on ventilators, including a local nightclub owner who fell ill after reopening last month.

The virus had Texas spiraling in a free-fall no one could stop. On Thursday, Texas reported 7,915 new COVID-19 cases; 7,382 COVID patients hospitalized — a record for the fourth consecutive day; 175,977 cases total; and 2,525 deaths statewide since the pandemic began.

Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, had for weeks resisted pleas from Houston’s mayor and other officials to issue mandatory mask and stay-home orders, despite a spike in infections in the state’s largest cities. He relented with a mask order for hard-hit areas beginning Friday. Houston’s Texas Medical Center — the largest hospital complex in the world — was filling with COVID patients. A Houston arena was preparing to temporarily house overflow. The hospital where Hill was being treated was 80% full.

A truck driver, Hill was another life crisis, another troubling statistic, in a snapshot of America. He was soon sedated, unconscious, eyes staring blankly. Varon and his team inserted the tube into Hill's mouth. The ventilator took over; he stopped breathing on his own. The heart monitor flashed. Something was wrong.

Medical students and staff members in the COVID-19 ward at United Memorial Medical Center gather to go over patients' status at the start of their shift. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times) More

Hill’s pulse grew thready. He was dying.

“Start compressions,” Varon commanded.

Two medical students began pumping Hill’s chest. A dozen students and nurses rushed in with surgical tools and echocardiography equipment to check Hill’s heart.

“Faster, people!” Varon shouted.

A technician stroked the echocardiogram wand across Hill’s body, projecting a black-and-white image of his chest on the screen. It was riddled with blood clots, including a massive one in his heart, which had just stopped beating.

“It’s a dying heart,” Varon said.

He shouted: “Continue compressions! Come on, get on top of the bed!”

Terry Hill, 65, was struggling to breathe as his medical team tried to place him on a ventilator at Houston's United Memorial Medical Center. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times) More