Coronavirus spread accelerates in Denmark, reproduction rate rises to 1.4

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark has seen a new spread of COVID-19 infections in the past week with the reproduction rate rising to 1.4, the country's health minister said on Monday.

"The virus is moving through our society once again," Magnus Heunicke told reporters.

In the past week, infections have been confirmed in 67 out of Denmark's 98 municipalities. The country's second biggest city Aarhus had the biggest number of new infections.

Last week, the Danish Health Ministry said it would not raise a limit on public gatherings, originally planned for this month, after seeing a spike in COVID-19 infections.





