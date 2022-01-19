Coronavirus spreading like never before in Americas, health agency warns

BRASILIA (Reuters) - COVID-19 infections continue to accelerate in the Americas, reaching new peaks, with 7.2 million new cases and more than 15,000 COVID-related deaths in the last week, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday.

"The virus is spreading more actively than ever before," said PAHO Director Carissa Etienne told a briefing.

In North America, the United States and Canada continue to experience a surge of COVID hospitalizations. The Caribbean is witnessing the steepest increase in COVID infections since the start of the pandemic, the regional health agency said.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle)