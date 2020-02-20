Coronavirus is Spreading Rapidly in China (And One Minority Group Is Under Serious Threat)

A novel coronavirus is spreading rapidly in China, causing a disease called COVID-19. The latest World Health Organization report puts the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 at 73,332, with 1,873 deaths.

Despite widespread concerns that we are facing a new global pandemic, public health experts suggest that COVID-19 may become another endemic coronavirus, of which four already circulate in the world, including the common cold. This outcome would represent a significant public health burden, much like that posed by seasonal flu, which causes about 500,000 deaths globally every year.

But this view may fail to pick up on local or regional catastrophes. COVID-19 may evolve greater virulence by circulating in a population of people kept in close, unhygienic quarters, such as the estimated one million Uighur Muslims being held in detention camps in Xinjiang, north-west China.

To understand how this would be possible, it’s helpful to look at how one instance of influenza — the 1918 flu pandemic — evolved its extreme level of virulence and was responsible for the deaths of at least 20 million people.

Read the original article.