As the coronavirus spreads, Catholics are turning to online spiritual practices, from masses live-streamed from the Vatican to a $110 wearable 'eRosary'

The eRosary even comes in packaging that resembles the Bible.

Click to Pray

The Vatican launched a smart, wearable eRosary in October, Engadget reported.

The rosary connects to an app on iPhone or Android devices via Bluetooth, and the app takes you through the steps to pray the rosary.

Through the app, users can also see intentions from Pope Francis, who has asked for special prayers for the elderly.

The Vatican has also started live-streaming the pope's daily mass "to be close to all those who are suffering from the current coronavirus epidemic."

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

As COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, spreads around the world and has put Italy under lockdown, the Vatican is livestreaming daily masses from Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church. The Vatican also released a wearable smart rosary last year through the Pope's Worldwide Prayer Network, where users can pray for "peace in the world," and connect with other Catholics while social distancing.

The device, which can be worn as a bracelet, is made up of 10 black beads, plus a "smart cross" that stores data. The beads allude to the design of a classic rosary: 10 beads traditionally make up one decade, or a set of prayers. When the wearer activates the rosary, they can choose what kind of prayer they'd like within the free app. There is a standard rosary, a contemplative, and thematic rosary, which will be updated periodically. The app shows progress, and keeps track of prayer history.

In a press release, the Vatican said that the rosary device is a tool for learning, aimed at the "frontiers of the digital world where the young people dwell."

This isn't the first time that the Vatican has directly addressed technology and its impact on young people. In September, Pope Francis attended a Vatican conference about morality and technology, during which he warned Silicon Valley about the dangers of AI.

Pope Francis began streaming daily mass on March 9, to be closer to people who are sick or in quarantine.

AP_20068401167479 More





AP Photo/Andrew Medichini

Source: Vatican News

Today, the Pope prayed for people who have died from COVID-19, especially health care workers "who have given their life in service of the sick."

AP_20075413948449 More





AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino

Source: Vatican News

As Spain goes into lockdown, priests are live-streaming masses.

AP_20075478202213 More





AP Photo/Bernat Armangue

A priest on the outskirts of Madrid streamed mass where he praised people for helping vulnerable populations during the pandemic.

AP_20075477765059 More