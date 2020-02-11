As coronavirus spreads on cruise ships, what does it mean for cruisers and cruise lines? 'It's day-by-day'

With cruise ships quarantining thousands of passengers while dealing with coronavirus cases onboard and ports turning ships away over coronavirus concerns, what does that mean for the future of cruising?

The new coronavirus, which was first identified in Wuhan, China, has spread across the globe with more than 43,000 confirmed cases and the death toll rising above 1,000 as of Tuesday morning. The majority of the cases are in mainland China, and the death toll has now surpassed the SARS outbreak of 2002 to 2003.

While viruses like SARS have impacted travelers before, the cruise industry is uniquely impacted by the spread of the coronavirus, especially because the outbreak began in China, an emerging market in the cruise industry.

Cruise historian Peter Knego told USA TODAY that there is no precedent that matches what is going on now, though he compared it loosely to SARS and the bird flu. But now that the cruise industry has such a large presence in the area of the initial outbreak, the game has changed.

"The China market has exploded in past five years or so," he said. "It's a different animal than before."

According to a Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) report on the Asia cruise market, passenger numbers from Asia hit a record high in 2018 with 4.24 million taking an ocean cruise. China accounted for more than half (55.8%) of that traffic, the trade association reported.

It's important to keep in mind that the Asia-Pacific market, while it is growing, is still small relative to other markets around the world, Bari Golin-Blaugrund, senior director of strategic communications for CLIA told USA TODAY in an email.

"In 2018—the latest year that we have final numbers—28.5M passengers sailed on CLIA cruise ships; of those passengers, about 8-9% (or 2.5M) were from China, including Hong Kong and Macau," she said.

And right now, while there are several ships that have been impacted by coronavirus, hundreds of others continue normal operations around the globe. "While the relative impact to global cruise operations is not extensive at this time, we recognize that the impact even on just one person is significant," Golin-Blaugrund added.

It may take a while, Knego said, to figure out how to deal with the virus, though some cruise lines are in the thick of it now. "I just think we have to see how it develops," he said.

What's happening on cruise ships right now?

There are several cruise ships that are already in the thralls of dealing with coronavirus or the fear that surrounds its spread. Common signs of infection include fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.

Holland America's MS Westerdam has been turned away from several ports, most recently by Thailand, leaving the ship in limbo. Despite reports to the contrary, there are no known cases of coronavirus on board, though the ship was in Hong Kong and has also been barred by the Philippines, Guam and Japan.

Diamond Princess, a Princess Cruises ship that is quarantined off the coast of Japan through Feb. 19, has had at least 135 people who have been diagnosed with coronavirus, and at least 20 of them are Americans. Those with confirmed cases of coronavirus are being taken off the ship and moved to hospitals. The cruise had 2,666 guests and 1,045 crew on board when it set sail on Jan. 20.

Passengers aboard Dream Cruises' World Dream disembarked Sunday at Hong Kong's Kai Tek Cruise Terminal after tests revealed no one on board had coronavirus. Three people who were on the ship from Jan. 19 to Jan. 24 tested positive for coronavirus, and the ship was under quarantine near Hong Kong while it waited for test results for passengers and crew to come back. World Dream operations will be suspended until further notice, according to the cruise line.

Meanwhile, Royal Caribbean's Anthem of the Seas departed Bayonne, New Jersey, Monday afternoon after passengers tested negative for coronavirus. Passengers were tested after the ship docked and screened 27 passengers who had recently traveled from mainland China. The itinerary was changed from a Bahamas cruise to Bermuda, in light of the delayed departure.