Coronavirus spreads to hundreds of youth who attended an overnight summer camp in Georgia: CDC

At least 260 campers who attended an overnight summer camp in Georgia have been infected with the coronavirus, the CDC reported Friday.

51 of the campers are between the age of 6 to 10 and 180 are between 11 to 17 years old, according to the report.

The CDC stated that the age demographics of the results "add to the body of evidence" that demonstrates "all ages are susceptible" to the coronavirus.

The overnight camp was able to operate in the state of Georgia under Governor Brian P. Kemp's executive order that stated overnight summer camps must require campers and workers to test negative for the coronavirus.

The CDC stated that on June 17, staff members arrived for a four-day orientation for at an overnight summer camp unidentified by the report. Four days later, on June 21, 363 campers and three senior staff members joined these staff members, adding to a total of 597 Georgia residents who attended the camp, according to the report. The camp attendees lived in cabins and participated in indoor and outdoor activities including "daily vigorous singing and cheering," the CDC said.

In less than a week after arrival, on June 23, a teenage staff member left the camp "after developing chills the previous evening," according to the CDC. The staff member tested positive for the coronavirus the very day after, the CDC said.

According to the report, the camp started sending campers home immediately the day the staff member tested positive and ultimately shut down a few days later on June 27.

Out of the 597 Georgia residents, 260 campers tested positive – although this number is "likely an underestimate" because of those who were not tested or did not report test results, the CDC said. Out of the 260 who tested positive, 51 were between the age of 6 to 10 and 180 between 11 to 17 years old, according to the report. The CDC also stated that the age demographics of the results "add to the body of evidence" that demonstrates "all ages are susceptible" to the coronavirus.

Unlike camp staffers, campers were not required to wear cloth masks while at the camp, according to the report. In addition, it was not possible to "assess individual adherence" to such prevention measures like social distancing guidelines.

The overnight camp was able to operate in the state of Georgia under Governor Brian P. Kemp's executive order issued early June that stated overnight summer camps must require campers and workers to test negative for the coronavirus within twelve days in advance of attending. The governor's office did not immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment.

